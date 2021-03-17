First Gameplay For The Lord Of The Rings: Gollum Coming This Month

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum developer Daedalic Entertainment has outlined plans to showcase first gameplay for the spinoff later this month.

As per GamesRadar, the first of four so-called Future Games Show digital events due to take place on March 25th will have a segment reserved specifically for the Hamburg-based studio, where its unique spin on J.R.R. Tolkien’s Middle-earth will be present alongside several other upcoming titles, including Glitchpunk and Hidden Deep. Unsurprisingly, however, it’s on Frodo and Samwise’s reluctant tour guide where audience attention will be focused most, especially as this will be the first public showing of live, in-engine footage.

Indeed, only stills and a single cinematic trailer for Gollum’s solo quest have so far been revealed, inevitably leaving fans wanting for more. With regard to demo length and what will be shown, Daedalic hasn’t said, though considering how far away the action-adventure’s revised release date is, we suspect that much of what’s demoed will be very much a work in progress subject to change.

Confirmed last year to have suffered a sizable delay from its original 2021 launch, Sméagol, and his alter-ego, are now on course to arrive on consoles and PC in 2022.

For folks not aware, The Lord of the Rings: Gollum takes place an indeterminate amount of time prior to Tolkien’s original trilogy and has players directly control the hideously deformed Hobbit on a mission to retrieve the One Ring. While gameplay will primarily involve evading capture by the hostile races of Middle-earth through stealth and platforming, Daedalic intends to explore the central characters’ dissociative identities and the internal conflict that arises as a result.

An ambitious project, no doubt, and we can’t wait to see everything in action in just a few weeks’ time. Watch this space.