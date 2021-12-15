Gamers are pumped for ‘Chicory’ surprise release on Nintendo Switch

Chicory: A Colorful Tale, one of the most acclaimed videogames of the year, is now on Nintendo Switch.

The surprise announcement from the game’s official Twitter account Wednesday was a welcome one for gamers everywhere, not least of all due to the Nintendo console being a well-suited platform for indie titles with more of an emphasis on well-crafted art direction and unique gameplay than staggering polygon counts and unfathomably high frame rates.

In fact, the game even sports brand new touch screen controls and Joy-Con compatibility.

✨ SURPRISE!! ✨



Chicory: A Colorful Tale is available on Nintendo Switch… RIGHT NOW!https://t.co/0akzqCqa9i



⁰Use the Brush to color in Picnic Province and restore harmony to the world, whether that be with your Joy-Con controllers… or with all-new touch screen controls! pic.twitter.com/XvU4z4E5Ti — Switchory: A Portable Tale (@chicory) December 15, 2021

In case you’re not already familiar, Chicory released this past summer on PC, PlayStation 4, and PS5 to high acclaim, garnering Metacritic’s fifth highest-ranking game of the year at an impressive Metascore of 90 and a User Score of 8.3.

The game is a top-down 2D adventure about painting in a monochromatic world with a magical, colorful brush stroke. It’s filled with cute animals and sweet-as-honey themes of friendship while also tackling more somber issues like creative burnout.

Many Nintendo fans expressed how they couldn’t wait to dig into the game.

So happy to see Chicory on Switch TODAY! Been really wanting to play that game! And OMORI! Excited to play that as well 👀 pic.twitter.com/BsRcMtb1mW — Korbs 💕 (@SuperKirbs) December 15, 2021

And users were celebrating the continued breadth of indie titles making their way to the hybrid console.

One user simply couldn’t contain their excitement, writing “LET’S GOOOOOOO.”

Chicory on Switch LET'S GOOOOOOO — insaneintherainmusic (@insanerainmusic) December 15, 2021

The game’s imaginative and unique style, essentially acting as a virtual color book world, was something for which gamers expressed unbridled excitement.

#Chicory starts right away with the world losing its color, what a tragedy!! Thank goodness for finding a magical brush 🙂 The world looks like a coloring book basically! And even the menus are funny. Very excited for this one! #NintendoSwitch pic.twitter.com/wFvIpZQCTc — Katha-Chan~😻Kiri & Mokka😻 (@Rina_Miez) December 15, 2021

At just $19.99 on the Switch store — available for purchase now — you’ll surely get a lot of bang for your buck with Chicory, which sports unique environments, puzzle-solving, the ability to unlock new paint abilities, and even a local co-op mode.