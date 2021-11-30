Gamers furious at SEGA over Steve Aoki’s virtual Sonic concert

Sonic the Hedgehog is celebrating its 30th Anniversary this year and part of the celebration saw popular DJ Steve Aoki broadcast a digital performance from the world of Sonic alongside some of its most iconic characters.



The performance that was broadcast today on YouTube and Twitch wasn’t what fans were expecting consisting almost entirely of Aoki’s tracks with only one Sonic song being performed. This was a key point that upset the community, but as a whole, the performance garnered a ton of hate.

Taking to social media during and after the performance the Sonic fan community almost unanimously put the performance on blast criticizing the music, visuals, and the premise of having the DJ perform at the anniversary.

Some fans also took issue with Aoki’s involvement in the NFT movement and urged others not to check out the show or support him because of this. Here you can check out some of what the community had to say.

Steve Aoki's Sonic concert manages to dethrone Sonic Chronicles as the worst ranking Sonic associated soundtrack ever made pic.twitter.com/4sis7LZbau — Sonic News NOW 📣 (@sonic_news_now) November 30, 2021

Do not support this concert. Steve Aoki supports and sells NFTs; It is clear that SEGA is only doing this for money, and unless it is proven that this concert is removed from NFTs, do not support it. https://t.co/cka4Vxt9kC — Sonic Forces (@SonicForces9) November 24, 2021

@sonic_hedgehog @SEGA



you owe all us Sonic fans a formal apology for the Steve Aoki concert



to go against your own mascots morals

and to brand this with his 30th Anniversary, it's a joke



instead of ignoring this backlash please approach it professionally — Comet (@CometSaysOwO) November 30, 2021

Steve Aoki x Sonic Concert officially reverses and invalidates all the good of the Sonic the Hedgehog 30th Anniversary Symphony. It is that bad. pic.twitter.com/euG3xHU30z — Ti 「スターダスト」 Dunn (@TiDunnOnTheRunn) November 30, 2021

Not happy with how this turned out guys. This didn’t feel like a Sonic event. It felt like a Steve Aoki concert using Sonic Assets. (That are clearly just models resource downloads). This anniversary has been rocky as all. https://t.co/HfuAgRYO9j — Bluwolfboy (@bluwolfboy) November 30, 2021

The steve aoki x sonic event is just garbled noise.

Which is quite fitting for someone with an nft monkey pfp.

Still, not impressed, SEGA. — Ethan Trenerry (@EthanTrenerry) November 30, 2021

I listened to a bit of that Steve Aoki X Sonic Concert and is it just me or is all of his music structured exactly the same?



The video isn't great either. Sure there are times where it's flashy, but the Sonic character models are animated poorly and repeat the same animations. — Frank (Knuckles Channel 3 & Knuckles)  (@KnuxChannel3nK) November 30, 2021

The Steve Aoki x Sonic concert was one of the most disappointing things I've ever had to experience as a Sonic fan pic.twitter.com/JQsRQOhJ2g — Rouver (@RouverTheFox) November 30, 2021

This is an infinite amount of times better then the disgrace that was the Steve Aoki concert https://t.co/7cpx6Fa0bF — 🎄 Roi 🎄 (@YaBoiRoi18) November 30, 2021

Just a reminder that Steve Aoki is a fucking cryptobro and he supports NFTs.



DO NOT support this shit. Sega should be ashamed of themselves for promoting cryptobros like him. https://t.co/CGPeeuC495 pic.twitter.com/leioFVr0NV — 🐱🐰 An adorable kitty bun 🐰🐱 BLM!! (@TommoTheCabbit) November 24, 2021

I didn’t bother with the Steve Aoki Sonic concert and I knew it was going to be a disaster.



Steve Aoki being an NFT freak just shows how bad things things will be. — 🐱🐰 An adorable kitty bun 🐰🐱 BLM!! (@TommoTheCabbit) November 30, 2021

After watching the Sonic concert with Steve Aoki…It was crap.



No Sonic music except Stardust Speedway.



The 30th Anniversary Symphony was better. I only knew one song from the concert and that was Mic Drop. — Sleigh Boltz 🎄💙⚡️ (@speedyboltz) November 30, 2021

I didn't think the Steve Aoki concert thing could be worse than I imagined but I guess I was wrong 😬 — 🎄✨ Violet ✨🎄 (@VioletMadness7) November 30, 2021

If you’re intrigued by the premise or by the fan response then you can check out the full 54-minute performance by Aoki in full on the Sonic the Hedgehog YouTube channel.