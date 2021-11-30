Gamers furious at SEGA over Steve Aoki’s virtual Sonic concert
Sonic the Hedgehog is celebrating its 30th Anniversary this year and part of the celebration saw popular DJ Steve Aoki broadcast a digital performance from the world of Sonic alongside some of its most iconic characters.
The performance that was broadcast today on YouTube and Twitch wasn’t what fans were expecting consisting almost entirely of Aoki’s tracks with only one Sonic song being performed. This was a key point that upset the community, but as a whole, the performance garnered a ton of hate.
Taking to social media during and after the performance the Sonic fan community almost unanimously put the performance on blast criticizing the music, visuals, and the premise of having the DJ perform at the anniversary.
Some fans also took issue with Aoki’s involvement in the NFT movement and urged others not to check out the show or support him because of this. Here you can check out some of what the community had to say.
If you’re intrigued by the premise or by the fan response then you can check out the full 54-minute performance by Aoki in full on the Sonic the Hedgehog YouTube channel.