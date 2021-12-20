It’s no surprise that a series with a fanbase as fervent as Five Night’s at Freddy’s would have gamers fawning over a new character, but this time it’s hit whole new levels. With the recent release of Security Breach, it looks like a brand new character exists for many to obsess over.

Glamrock Freddy seems to have pulled the heartstrings of many. It seems that his calling players “superstar” has made it so many have decided that he’s their dad now. In fact, fans were so enthusiastic that his name trended across Twitter on Monday with countless posts of the animatronic bear.

yo guys I just got myself a new father 👊👊

glamrock freddy page pic.twitter.com/DCPk94sMFW — Arek🎄🎗 (@ArekSucks) December 19, 2021

So like..is Glamrock Freddy just everyone’s dad now or- — navi ✨ (@navimeraki) December 20, 2021

A particularly famous video from now-defunct Vine was referenced by many to show just how much of a dad Glamrock Freddy apparently is to them.

my mentally ill ass everytime glamrock freddy calls me "superstar" pic.twitter.com/SURTHxcO8f — hugg / finn 💗 (@W0RMPRIEST) December 18, 2021

HAD TO FIX SMTH but i got it. here it is. glamrock freddy is my dad and i love him#fnaf #fnafsecuritybreach #fnafsb pic.twitter.com/UDTtikXJJb — mint💕 (christmas edition) (@lal_nerd) December 19, 2021

While plenty of posts were wholesome, it seems there are as many people who want to call Glamrock Freddy daddy as there are that want to call him dad. Seriously, many Twitter users have straight-up called him a “DILF,” which stands for dad I’d like to…we think you know the rest.

there’s only two ways a person views Glamrock Freddy: pic.twitter.com/rWoDnRSfYQ — saturn/wilbur/toby☃️ || KIBBS DAY LETS GO (@hugz4crimeboys) December 20, 2021

my tl has two kinds of people @ glamrock freddy pic.twitter.com/o4zgoHffNU — wilbur 🥀 (@enderiian) December 19, 2021

only morning gang will know this but even tho I am aroace I know for a fact glamrock freddy is hot. he gives off dilf, single father vibes who used to drink but stopped to take good care of his child and he works hard and that makes him very attractive I wont lie — ray 🎗️ (@ANTARCTlCEMPIRE) December 19, 2021

We can only imagine the folks at Steel Wool Studios who helped produce the game must be baffled, but in a good way, over how much people love the character. According to a statement they made back in January, it seemed like they were working hard on the game for most of the year.

“Everyone here at Steel Wool sends a special thanks to the FNAF community for all of your patience and positive attitudes as we continue working on Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach! 2020 was a crazy year and 2021 seems to want to keep that trend going. Through it all, the team is working hard on the next chapter of the FNAF gaming franchise and we are excited to show the fans more and more as we march towards release.”

Alright, now be honest: Do you think Glamrock Freddy from Security Breach is proper dad and/or daddy material? And of course, if you haven’t played the game yet, it’s available now on PS4, PS5, and PC.