The video game industry – like the film and television ones – is changing rapidly. Over the past few years, titans like Sony, Microsoft and Nintendo have increasingly copied business strategies outlined by streaming platforms such as Netflix and HBO. Gone are the days that you bought a game and could play it online for free. Now, you’ll need a subscription of some kind to be able to do that. But while many complain about the economic extortion, these payment plans do come with some nice extras.

Like, for instance, free games. Each month, PlayStation, Xbox and Switch subscribers are rewarded for their loyalty by being offered the ability to download and play some pretty sweet games, all free of charge (that is, the basic subscription fees notwithstanding). And until the next month rolls around, here are the games which subscribers of various consoles will still be able to access for free.

Let’s start with Xbox One, which is offering its Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate users access to a variety of games. From adult-oriented stealth titles like Hitman 2 to more kid friendly adventure games like Shantae and the Pirate’s Curse, Stardew Valley and Sine Mora, there’s something for everyone.

Up next is the PlayStation 4, which is offering PlayStation Plus subscribers access to two critically-acclaimed shooters: Call of Duty: World War II and Star Wars Battlefront II. One lets you play as a real soldier in the midst of a war, the other a Jedi or stormtrooper killing off one of George Lucas’ thousand-or-so creations.

Last but not least, we have the Nintendo Switch. As the only portable console on this list, it’s understandable that its monthly selection is a bit smaller. Quantity, however, does not equal quality, and Nintendo knows that all too well. This month, owners of the console will be able to download the platformer Jump Rope Challenge which, like many Nintendo-made games, offers nothing but plain, old fun.

For the full list, see below:

Xbox One (Requires Xbox Live Gold or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate)

Shantae and the Pirate’s Curse – Free to keep until June 30th

Sine Mora – Free to keep until June 30th

Hitman 2 – Free to play until June 28th

Stardew Valley – Free to play until June 28th

PlayStation 4 (Requires PlayStation Plus)

Call of Duty: WWII – Free to keep from now until July 6th

Star Wars Battlefront 2 – Free to keep from now until July 6th

Nintendo Switch