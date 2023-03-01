15 games that PSVR 2 owners need to check out

While virtual reality hasn’t exactly made a huge dent in the gaming landscape, it’s certainly carved out its own little niche. In the 10 years since the original Oculus Rift launched, several hardware manufacturers entered the fray in an attempt to grab a slice of the VR pie, with Valve and Sony being the most notable. The latter’s first headset launched all the way back in 2016, and while it was an admirable effort backed up with a solid catalog of games, it also suffered from running on outdated tracking methods and the PS4’s relatively weak CPU.

Evidently, Sony has learned from their mistakes, with their newest offering, the aptly-named PSVR 2, solving many of the problems that plagued its predecessor. While it’s only been on store shelves for a mere week, there are already more than 30 games available for the platform (some new, some old). It can be a bit daunting to figure out what to play first, so we went ahead and did the heavy lifting for you.

Drums Rock (Garage51)

You would expect VR to pay homage to some of the plastic instrument games of the past, and nothing on the PSVR 2 does this better than Drums Rock. The game is akin to the drum sections of Rock Band or Guitar Hero — you use your drumsticks to play along to the beat of some pretty awesome music.

Developed by Garage51, Drums Rock isn’t a simple cash grab or gimmick. Timing your hits defeat demons (yes, you read that right), and timing them perfectly builds up a combo. In addition to the basics, if you choose to add some flair to your set and bounce a drumstick onto your drums, catching it will net you more points on your next hit. It can be quite the workout too — for your forearms, at least.

Gran Turismo 7 (Polyphony Digital)

Just like its non-VR mode, Gran Turismo 7 is the pinnacle of racing simulators. This PlayStation 5 exclusive has received near-full compatibility with PSVR 2, and the only mode that didn’t make the cut is local co-op. It is absolutely the best-looking VR game on the platform, and finding yourself looking in the rear-view mirror during the race is one of the most immersive things we’ve experienced.

If you just want to look at the cars you can head to the VR Showroom; it really sells you on the idea that you’re at a car expo or dealership. However, it is worth noting that you might not want to drive your fastest car on the tracks — occasionally, both the PlayStation 5 and the headset experience some hard crashes when doing so. Still, when it works, it’s mind-blowing.

Horizon Call of the Mountain (Firesprite and Guerilla Games)

If there’s one game that stands as the crowning jewel of PlayStation VR2’s launch catalog, it’s probably Horizon Call of the Mountain, a joint effort between franchise creator Guerilla Games and Firesprite (whose team is no stranger to VR titles). While it certainly does stray away from the tried-and-tested gameplay loops established in Zero Dawn and Forbidden West, Call of the Mountain is an impressive title in its own right.

With a transition to first-person gameplay, players won’t find themselves darting across the map on mounts or dodge-rolling out of the way of a hostile machine. Instead, the focus is on climbing and archery, which are both well-suited to the perspective shift. We don’t want to spoil the story, but taken as a whole, Call of the Mountain impresses at nearly every turn. It’s easily one of the best-looking PSVR 2 games, and when all of the headset’s rendering tricks and HDR capabilities are working in tandem, it’s truly a sight to behold.

Jurassic World Aftermath: Collection (Coatsink)

If you ever wanted to know what it was like to hide from velociraptors, this game is for you. Jurassic World Aftermath: Collection, courtesy of Coatsink, sees you crash land on Isla Nublar after the destruction of Jurassic World. The name of the game is survival, as you go from area to area, attempting to get off the island while avoiding velociraptors. The gameplay is a little like Alien: Isolation, with your main objective being to hide from the creatures, not kill them. Even though the game has a cartoony, cel-shaded look to it, a velociraptor jumping on you is still terrifying. Try to play it without your palms getting a little sweaty.

Kayak VR: Mirage (Better Than Life)

What makes virtual reality so great is it offers a chance to experience things that would otherwise be extremely difficult to do in the real world. Kayak VR: Mirage delivers on that promise perfectly. Players get to kayak in exotic locations like Australia, Antarctica, and Costa Rica, and each location’s visuals are stunning. The Sense controllers make kayaking a breeze, though you prepare yourself for a bit of a workout. For those who want a less strenuous experience, the scenery tour modes might be up your alley. The only negative is that no matter how much you want to, you can’t use your body to capsize.

Moss 1 & 2 Remaster (Polyarc)

Several VR games have been designed around the idea of having the player actually be part of the in-game world, and both Moss and Moss: Book II pull this off brilliantly. While flipping through an old book, you come across Quill, a young mouse who’s thirsting for adventure. Before long, Quill’s uncle is kidnapped, and you two embark on a journey to defeat the fire-breathing snake who’s taken over the kingdom and rescue her uncle. Moss is a decidedly more intimate game thanks to the way you interact with the storybook world, and its sequel is just as noteworthy.

Pistol Whip (Cloudhead Games)

Like some of the other games on this list, Pistol Whip already has a last-gen version, but the PSVR 2 upgrade is way smoother, with much better tracking and adaptive triggers. There’s something about moving along to the beat of the music and your guns firing that Pistol Whip just nails perfectly. It was already a great game, but now it looks better too, and the VR upgrade is free if you already have the PlayStation 4 version.

Resident Evil Village (Capcom)

Resident Evil 7: Biohazard is one of the best games on the original PS VR, so it’s no surprise that the sequel, Resident Evil Village, is one of the best games on the PSVR 2. The tracking and controls are great, allowing you to easily aim your gun and mow down baddies as Ethan Winters. It follows the events of the last game, although playing it isn’t necessary.

So far, this is easily the scariest game out of the PSVR 2 launch lineup. If you can’t stomach climbing up a dark forest path with the howling of the wind and crunching branches in your ears, good luck trying to load your gun while snarling creatures come for your throat. It’s not for those who are easily scared, but if you’re brave enough, Resident Evil Village is fantastic in VR.

Rez Infinite (Enhance)

As one of two games from Enhance that originally debuted on the first-gen PlayStation VR, Rez Infinite is just as trippy on Sony’s newest headset, taking full advantage of the powerful tech to deliver a gorgeous 4K experience at a rock-solid 60 frames per second. Those who already played through on PlayStation 4 will be able to upgrade to this new version for $10, which features one crucial addition: the ability to track and aim at enemies using just your eyes.

Song in the Smoke (17 Bit)

While there are other survival games in development for the PSVR 2, fans of the genre who took the plunge and purchased Sony’s new headset should turn their attention toward Song in the Smoke. Originally released back in 2021 for Oculus headsets and the original PSVR, this enhanced version smooths over some of the rough spots. The bow and arrow certainly feel better to use with the Sense controllers, especially when the haptic feedback and adaptive triggers kick in. The PSVR 2 version features higher-quality assets and new effects, all at a solid 90 frames per second. Similar to Rez Infinite, the devs have added in some eye-tracking features for good measure, and there’s even headset rumble, which took me by surprise the first time it activated.

Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge – Enhanced Edition (ILMxLAB)

Alright, so Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge isn’t perfect. The dialogue and story miss more than they hit, and the Meta Quest 2 version was noticeably hampered by that platform’s hardware. However, the Enhanced Edition fares much better on PSVR 2. With a much more powerful system doing the heavy lifting, the artwork and environments really shine, and the attention to detail and level of authenticity is on par with recent Star Wars games. This new version also includes the Last Call DLC, which expands an otherwise meager game into a 10-hour-long adventure, complete with lightsabers, jetpacks, and plenty of satisfying gunplay.

Thumper (Drool)

Admittedly, Thumper hasn’t seen the same facelift and fresh coat of paint that other PSVR titles have received when transitioning to Sony’s new tech. Still, while the upgrades are nothing substantial, the core game is still one of the most engaging VR games we’ve played to date. Slick visuals, a banging soundtrack, and tight, challenging gameplay —Thumper certainly delivers where it counts the most. While we would have preferred a free update, the $5 upgrade fee isn’t too hard to swallow.

Vacation Simulator (Owlchemy Labs)

The virtual reality community needs to thank Owlchemy Labs for their service, as they’ve made some of the most fun and funniest VR games. Vacation Simulator on PSVR 2 is probably the best of their bunch, but Job Simulator and Cosmonious High are also worth picking up as well. The elevator pitch: you get to communicate with robots and experience what their approximation of a vacation is.

There are multiple areas for you to go to, each offering its own unique challenges, from cooking to ice sculpting to playing some old-fashioned joystick games. Better yet, Vacation Simulator comes as a free upgrade from the PlayStation 4 version, assuming you picked it up for the original PS VR.

WHAT THE BAT? (Triband)

Have you ever wondered what life would be like if your arms were bats? Well, you can find out exactly that in WHAT THE BAT? which comes from the same team behind What the Golf? The game starts off fairly simple, as you use your bats to press buttons and hit a baseball to knock down trophies through various levels. But, as the minigames get more complex, the fun ramps up. It even has a fairly fun story too, one that accompanies but does not overshadow the short levels.

Zombieland: Headshot Fever Reloaded (XR Games)

At first glance, this one might seem like a simple movie franchise tie-in, but it’s actually a little deeper than that, and much more fun. Developed by XR Games, Zombieland: Headshot Fever Reloaded does feature all your favorite characters from the Zombieland franchise, even if Abigail Breslin is the only one reprising her role, though Woody Harrelson’s brother does lend his voice to the role of Tallahassee. Gameplay-wise, it’s a light gun zombie-shooter, not unlike The House of the Dead.

Each level features four challenges, incentivizing you to play through each multiple times, with either speed, collectibles, or accuracy in mind. You’ll collect toilet paper as you move through the stages, which can be used to upgrade your weapons. Ultimately, what makes this game truly great is that it’s quick and fun, providing just enough depth not to overstay its welcome.