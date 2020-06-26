One Of PlayStation 4’s Best Games Is Now Only $5 For A Limited Time

Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End, one of the highest-grossing and best-rated PlayStation 4 titles of all time, can now be purchased for the shockingly-low price of just $5. The offer is valid at all GameStop stores, and will stick around for a limited time only – so make your move while you can.

To say this is the steal of the year would be an understatement. The title, which currently costs $20 on the PlayStation store, features over a dozen hours of expertly-crafted gameplay and has a killer story to boot. Produced in 2016 by video game developer Naughty Dog – which, for the record, is the same studio that’s known for making instant classics like The Last of Us, as well as the recently-released The Last of Us Part II – it tells the story of Nathan Drake, an Indiana Jones-like treasure-seeker and adrenaline junkie.

Of course, there’s a bit more to it than that. Unlike Jones, who usually plays the hardened, womanizing macho-man, Drake is jovial like a child, but as wisecracking as a rebellious teenager. He’s usually joined by his friend and mentor, Sully, an old, cigar-smoking fellow adventurer.

For their latest adventure, which was made exclusively for the PlayStation 4, Drake goes in search of his older brother, Sam. “With the stakes much more personal,” the game’s description reads, “Drake embarks on a globe-trotting journey in pursuit of a historical conspiracy behind a fabled pirate treasure.”

A household name for most PlayStation owners, the Uncharted series features some of the best gameplay sequences ever produced. Heavily inspired by classic action-adventure films, the games have been described by critics as the closest thing you can get to controlling your very own Hollywood summer blockbuster.

Given that Naughty Dog only recently churned out The Last of Us Part II, the prospect of an Uncharted 5 for the upcoming PlayStation 5 still seems a long way off. As such, you might want to take this opportunity to experience Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End yet again.