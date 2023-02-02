Gen 1 Pokémon fans can earn $16,000 by being the very best like no one ever was

How good are your speedrunning skills? If you’re good enough, you could earn money, depending on just how fast you are. This is what’s currently happening in the Pokémon VGC community, where skilled Gen 1 players are now being given the chance to earn $16,000 just by being the very best, like no one ever was.

A speedrunning event was recently announced on the r/Speedrun subreddit and the Gen 1-3 Pokémon Speedrunning Discord channel. Players were given a chance to earn over $16,000 for beating certain speedrunning challenges for Pokémon Red and Blue for the GameBoy Color. It’s not mandatory to do all these challenges listed. If you’re able to complete one before the due date, it should be enough.

According to the list, the challenge that offers the highest bounty reward is beating the “Any% Glitches” world record before 2024. Players will earn $5000 if they’re able to prove that they’re able to do it. Other challenges offer prize money between $1000 to $2500 if achieved so now is the time to get good.

The Discord server shared more information about the speedrunning event via Pastebin. On it are the specifics of what needs to be done in order to earn the prize money, as well as the specific details on how entries will be judged and when payments will be made to the winners.

Speedrunning challenges that offer a cash reward aren’t new. There are multiple events that skilled players can participate in if they know where to find them. Some of these events are announced through community Discord servers, subreddits, and other forums filled with other skilled players. Recently, YouTuber Moist Critical (aka Penguinz0), launched a speedrunning challenge where players can earn $10,000 if they’re able to beat the game Exodus from the Earth the fastest in two weeks.

So what are you waiting for? Grab those old Gameboy Colors that have been sitting on your shelves for years and start running. May the best and fastest player win.