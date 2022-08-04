Paimon is one of Genshin Impact‘s most popular characters. She also doubles as the game’s mascot, taking center stage in most of the game’s marketing materials. She is also used in many of the community’s most popular memes. Where she is often jokingly called “emergency food”, building on a running joke found within the game.

But just how old is Paimon?

What is Genshin Impact?

Made by miHoYo and released in 2020, Genshin Impact is an action-roleplaying game. The game is available on PC, Android, iOS, and Playstation platforms. A release for Switch is planned. But at the time of writing, there has not been a confirmed release date for this port.

The game sees the player take control of the Traveler, one of a pair of twins who get separated and dropped into the world of Teyvat. Now alone, the Traveller must explore the various cities and kingdoms, completing quests and meeting people. All while trying to learn how to get home. Along the way, the player will be able to acquire other characters, each with unique powers and abilities, allowing players to make the perfect team for every situation the game throws at them.

Who is Paimon?

Paimon is a short, elf-like creature that navigates the world by flying. The player will first encounter Paimon a short while into the game. When you initially meet her, she is stuck in a lake, forcing the Traveller to fish her out and save her life. Paimon decides to stay with you for the rest of the game, following you as you go on your various quests and missions.

How old is Paimon?

While Paimon’s birthday is listed on her in-game profile page, the game only provides the date, June 1st. The profile doesn’t feature a year, meaning that, at the current time, there has been no official confirmation of Paimon’s age.

Most fans presume Paimon is on the younger side due to her small stature and her generally unfiltered, desire-driven nature. Also, some point to the fact that Paimon’s birthday of June 1st is the International Day for Protection of Children in many countries. One such country is China, where miHoYo, the game’s creators, is headquartered. In fact, China has celebrated Children’s Day on June 1st since 1949.

However, while this is an interesting theory, it should be noted that Arataki Itto, another character, shares the same birthday. And Itto is clearly not a child, suggesting that this is merely a coincidence rather than a hint.

Also, despite her sometimes childish attitude, Paimon is shown to be very wise and knowledgeable about the world of Teyvat, often acting as a way to inform the player of things they need to know. Suggesting that she has been around for quite a while.

Also, the various species and beings in Teyvat do not map perfectly onto the creatures found in our world. So we don’t know how these beings mature and age, making it impossible to guess their age at a glance. So, until the developers add something to the game that confirms Paimon’s age, we’ll never know.