New details have emerged for Genshin Impact‘s upcoming in-game event ‘Hues of the Violet Garden,’ which will be released very soon.

More details of the event have been posted on the HoYolab website, weeks after the event was first teased in their Version 2.6 Special Program Livestream. Players will be tasked to help organize the upcoming Irodori Festival. Throughout the event, four different gameplay modes will be unlocked in sequence, similar to Genshin Impact‘s 2022 ‘Lantern Rite festival.’

Screenshot via Genshin Impact

The first game mode is photography-based. “The Moon and Stars Inscribe” will task players to use their camera and take photos of certain areas for inspirational material.

Screenshot via Genshin Impact

The second game mode is the return of “Theater Mechanicus,” Genshin’s tower defense game. Players will be tasked to prevent a certain amount of monsters to reach the end of the stage by placing mechanici in certain areas. What makes this one different from its previous instalments is that now, players will have to select wonderous sticks and each stage will have its own special features.

Screenshot via Genshin Impact

The third game mode i.e., “Clash of Lone Blades” is combat-based and will challenge players to beat different warriors without using any elemental skills or bursts. Players will be given a new ability called “parry” and they will have to be able to time their attacks as well as their defense to their opponent’s moves.

Screenshot via Genshin Impact

The final game mode in this event is called “The Floral Courtyard.” Players will have to create floral arrangements within a certain time limit using hints given to them. Flowers will be categorized as small, medium, or large, and players will be provided with multiple plants to select from. Players will receive an event-exclusive furniture item for them to place in their Serenitea Pot once they complete this game mode.

To be able to participate in this event, players are required to reach Adventure Rank 30 and must have completed all of Inazuma’s Archon story quests. Players who participate in this event will have to complete certain event quests before unlocking the different game modes. Once the event is completed, players will be able to receive in-game rewards such as primogames, mora, talent materials, new recipes, and the ability to invite four-star hydro character Xingqiu.

‘Hues of the Violet Garden’ will be released on Genshin Impact on April 7, 2022, and will run until April 25, 2022.