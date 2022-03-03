Genshin Impact’s newest event allows players to create sharable domains

Video game company HoYoverse just released a new event in Genshin Impact, where players can create and share their own domains.

Divine Ingenuity is a two-week event, during which players are tasked with investigating a mysterious domain in Liyue that takes the player through different sets of challenges. Throughout the event, players can challenge all 5 different preset areas the game provides.

Image via Genshin Impact/Hoyoverse

But that’s not primarily what the event has to offer, as after completing the first premade challenge, players are newly able to create their own domains for others to complete. But before domains can be published, their creators need to be able to complete them, similar to the world-creating protocol in Super Mario Maker.

Image via Genshin Impact/Hoyoverse

Since the release, players have shared their custom domains on social media, showcasing their creativity and hoping others would challenge what they’ve created.



In order to take part in the event, players must at least reach adventure rank 28, and complete the archon quest A New Star Approaches. Rewards for participating in the event range from talent and character materials, to mora, and primogems.

Genshin Impact is a fantasy RPG game on mobile, PC and PlayStation, wherein players explore the world of Teyvat to reunite with a long-lost sibling. The game was first released in September 2020, and has approximately 9 million worldwide players in 2021. Genshin Impact has won multiple awards since its release, most recently, Best Mobile Game at The Game Awards 2021.