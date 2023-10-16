Get the greatest deals on ‘EA Sports FC 24’

This article is sponsored by GAMIVO.

EA Sports FC 24 is here, proving that EA doesn't need the FIFA license to deliver a great football game.

After 30 years of cooperation, Electronic Arts and FIFA have gone their separate ways, which is why we’re getting EA Sports FC 24. What broke up this long-term partnership? It’s been reported that FIFA was doubling its $150M licensing fee and, as successful as the FIFA games are, that was just too much for EA.

FIFA fans needn’t worry, though, because EA has used its years of experience and knows how to create a worthy successor to the series. EA Sports FC 24 is a fantastic start for EA’s “new” soccer game franchise, and if you have come from the FIFA series, then you’ll find that it looks and plays better than ever.

EA Sports FC 24 uses HyperMotionV, which EA calls its “biggest leap forward in realism to-date.” Using data captured from actual footballers, players move just like you’d expect them to, with four new different movement styles from Controlled Explosive to Mostly Lengthy.

But EA’s dedication to the beautiful game doesn’t end there. EA Sports FC 24 introduces Playstyles+, which takes top-tier players’ signature abilities and dials them up to 11. Ever seen a player pull off an almost superhuman shot? You’ll be able to replicate that in-game.

While EA has ended its friendship with FIFA, its partnership with the Premier League still stands. That means every one of its 110+ stadiums should be absolutely authentic, pitch and advertisements included.

