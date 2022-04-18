Microsoft is offering a three-month Game Pass trial for PC gamers who’ve played any of their three exclusive titles Halo Infinite, Forza Horizon 5, or Age of Empires IV.

Have you ever fancied playing as a medieval monarch in AoE IV or taking on the might of the Covenant empire through Master Chief on the latest installment of the Halo franchise? Or even getting immersed in the beautiful open-world landscape of the critically acclaimed Forza Horizon 5 since its release? For such ardent gamers, Microsoft is now providing the opportunity to dive into their extensive Game Pass library by redeeming a three-month trial for the subscription service.

Note that this option is only available to people who’ve never purchased Game Pass, and have played any of these games since their respective launch dates to Feb. 28, whether via Steam or Microsoft’s own store. You are also eligible even if you didn’t purchase any of these games and have only tried Halo Infinite‘s free-to-play multiplayer mode.

You can sign in to your Microsoft account and check your eligibility here.

Microsoft is continuing to add a slew of compelling games to Xbox Game Pass on a regular basis. The latest instance involved titles for the first half of April, which included Life is Strange: True Colors and MLB The Show 22.

There’s also been talk of a “family plan” being introduced to the service later this year, allowing several users to share an Xbox Game Pass account within the same country. While that option is already available for two players through the “home” sharing setting, Microsoft might be planning to expand the platform’s accessibility even further with this strategy.