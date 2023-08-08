Get ‘Torment: Tides of Numenera’ free with Robot Cache

This article is written in partnership with Robot Cache. Get your own copy of Torment: Tides of Numenera for free courtesy of Robot Cache here.

Have you ever wondered what the future will hold, billions of years in the future, assuming we haven’t turned the earth into a smoking ruin? Will there be flying cars? Food pills? Will we all have shed our bodies and turned into beings of pure energy? Not according to Torment: Tides of Numenera, a fantasy RPG that’s the subject of digital distributor Robot Cache’s latest PC game giveaway.

Conceived as a spiritual sequel to the classic Planescape: Torment, it paints a very different picture. So many civilizations have risen and fallen that the world is a medieval-style mash-up of magic, monsters, and unreliable technology. And into all this strangeness, you are born.

You’re not technically a baby, doing 3xd6 damage with your milk teeth, but your protagonist is as new to the world. As The Last Castoff, you wake up to discover you were once the vessel for a body-hopping intelligence. And now that they’ve cast you off, you’ve got a life all your own.

It’s up to you what path you take, though your decisions will have profound consequences. Do you take the high road, trying to be a better person than your ‘creator?’ Perhaps, knowing that people recognise your current form, you pretend to be your former self? It’s entirely up to you and, should you play your cards right, you can even talk your way out of fighting.

Just don’t expect things to be black and white ⏤ Torment: Tides of Numenera is not one of those games. It offers a fascinating, flawed world with characters whose motivations are muddy at best. And thanks to Robot Cache, you can get the PC version absolutely free.

Robot Cache is a PC video game distribution platform that allows you to sell your digital games. Traditionally, once you’ve purchased a digital game you’re stuck with it, you can’t trade it with a friend or put it on eBay. You’ve seen all there is to see and now that game is languishing in your library, never to be played again.

But with Robot Cache, you can give that game a second lease on life. Once you’ve completed a game, or if you’ve just decided you’re done with it, you can go ahead and put it up for sale. And if you’re worried about shortchanging developers, don’t be, because Robot Cache gives developers 70% back when you sell.

The company has 50 publishing partners including Atari, Bethesda, THQ Nordic, inXile Entertainment, so you can get your hands on titles like Destroy All Humans 2, Metro: Last Light and many more. Robot Cache has over 700 games, ranging from indie games through to AAA releases. Plus, you can save big with over 200 titles currently on sale.

Robot Cache even offers trials on some titles. Want a taste of The Walking Dead: The Telltale Definitive Series? That’s one of the trials available, just don’t complain when the credits roll and you’re blubbing all over your keyboard.

