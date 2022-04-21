Ghostbusters VR is coming to Meta Quest

Meta has showcased upcoming VR titles for their Meta Quest 2 device, and among the new titles is the first VR adventure set in the classic film universe of Ghostbusters.

Ghostbusters VR puts the players right in the action as they attempt to capture spirits either solo or with up to three friends. The Sony Pictures and NDreams creation will take full advantage of the Meta Quest’s controls to aim and fire with scanners and weapons in hopes of tracking down and dealing with enemies.

According to the game’s official site, players will start their own Ghostbusters HQ in San Francisco where they’ll investigate mysteries from across the universe.

“Track, blast, and trap ghosts in gripping encounters by wielding iconic equipment. Go it alone, or as a team with up to three friends in co-op, in an extensive and engrossing campaign. Continue the Ghostbusters’ legacy, protect the city from fiendish ghosts, and experience all the humor and frights from the beloved franchise.”

As it stands the game doesn’t yet have a release date.

There were plenty of other titles shown off or announced during today’s showcase. These included Among Us VR which got a new trailer, BONELAB a sequel to the highly-rated VR title Boneworks, a new add-on for Beat Saber, and more.

If you’re interested in taking a look at these games and more, all of the trailers for the VR titles shown off during the gaming showcase can be found on Meta Quests’s official YouTube channel.