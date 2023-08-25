‘God of War Ragnarök’ DLC may be on the way, in case you’re itching to return to Midgard

It’s been a little less than a year since God of War Ragnarök was released worldwide, and that’s just too long. Don’t fret though, my fellow Kratos stans; as we’re hearing that there could very well be some DLC on the way soon.

This tidbit comes by way of a social media user who goes by the name “The Snitch.” While that may seem a little shady, The Snitch has correctly called a few scoops before. Regardless, it is potentially very exciting news.

Project "God of War: Ragnarok DLC" is on the way.



Here we go. pic.twitter.com/e1zgaq42eU — The Snitch (@insider_wtf) August 24, 2023

God of War Ragnarök continues the story of Kratos and his teenage son Atreus that started in 2018’s God Of War. We’d get into the story’s particulars, but there’s so many layers to it that doing so would warrant a whole other piece, so we’ll abstain. What we will say is; it’s VERY good — you should check it out if you haven’t done so yet.

There are no concrete details along with the post, so there’s no way to be sure whether the claim is true or not, but who doesn’t like to dream? It also doesn’t help that game director Eric Williams previously said DLC probably wasn’t going to happen (via PushSquare).

“I dunno man,” he said. “[God of War Ragnarök] is big. I think we put everything we had into it, so I wouldn’t count on it.” Although, when a game sells 11 million copies, there’s obviously the desire out there.

In the meantime, we’ll just have to settle for an upcoming TV show on Amazon Prime based on the game that came before Ragnarök. It’s almost inevitable that there’ll be another game as well. The franchise has been pumping out hits since 2005.