God Of War Creator Thinks Ragnarok Will Release For PS4 And PS5

Despite being scheduled to launch this year, Sony has remained remarkably quiet about God of War: Ragnarök.

The sequel – which will presumably see Kratos and Atreus go to war against the Norse gods following the death of Odin’s son Baldur – was first revealed last year during a special digital-only summer showcase and fans have heard next to nothing about the anticipated title ever since. Long periods of silence such as these often precede news of a delay (or worse), and while we don’t for a moment think that the next installment is in any danger of being cancelled, being pushed back several months is definitely possible. Developer Santa Monica has never given a specific release date beyond an incredibly vague 2021, though, so for all intents and purposes, a return to Midgard is still projected to go ahead as planned.

One big question that remains, however, is whether the Ghost of Sparta and his offspring will be undertaking their next adventure solely on PlayStation 5, or if Ragnarök will be a cross-platform affair. Sony’s Jim Ryan has so far refrained from providing a definitive answer on the subject but original series creator David Jaffe certainly seems to think the latter is more likely. During a recent stream of him playing 2018’s soft reboot, Jaffe said a dual PS4/PS5 release is almost guaranteed, as you can see below.

Seems like #GodOfWarRagnarok will be cross-gen title after all! “I’m sure the next #GodofWar will be #PS4,#PS5. Of course it will” david jaffe says. W or L?🤔 pic.twitter.com/UJSsLRIWCu — Joe Miller (@JoeMiller101) January 6, 2021

It’s worth noting, of course, that Jaffe no longer works for Sony, meaning it’s unclear whether his comments are simple assumption or based on information he has received from former colleagues. As always, we’ll just have to wait and see what transpires, though we wouldn’t be surprised God of War: Ragnarök ultimately follows suit with last year’s Demon’s Souls remake and leaves last-gen behind.