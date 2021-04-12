GoldenEye Video Game Trademark Sparks Hope For Remake

A long-awaited remake of classic N64 FPS GoldenEye 007 could finally be on the cards.

Released back in 1997 exclusively for Nintendo’s aforementioned console and developed by Rare, the title, besides maintaining a reputation as arguably the best film-to-video-game adaptation ever, is widely regarded as a landmark of the medium’s history for popularizing several gameplay elements still found in the genre today. As the entry point for Millenials into first-person shooters and the hobby in general, Pierce Brosnan’s first outing as James Bond is powerful nostalgia fuel for millions of fans, naturally prompting a great deal of buzz whenever talk of a remake surfaces.

Indeed, there have been several instances in the past where Nintendo and Microsoft have toyed with the idea of reimagining Bond’s personal quest to track down and eliminate former friend and colleague Alec Trevelyan, but alas, disputes over ownership (the Big N owns the rights to the game while Microsoft owns the original developer) have repeatedly resulted in a failure of anything to materialize.

Will this time be any different? Time will tell, but it would certainly appear as if another attempt is going to be made. As spotted by XboxEra’s Nick Baker over on Twitter, a trademark registered by Danjaq, LLC – the holding company for everything encompassing James Bond – specifically names electronic game software as the purpose for GoldenEye 007‘s return, though it remains unclear as to what exactly this will entail.

A modern day remaster is one possibility, as too is a mobile port of the original. For now, we’ll just have to wait and see. With any luck, though, Danjaq will have more to share soon, but in the meantime, let us know what you think this will all amount to in the usual place below!