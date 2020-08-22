Watch: 7 Minutes Of Gorgeous Gotham Knights Gameplay

It’s been a long wait, but we’re finally going to step back into Gotham City with Gotham Knights. Developed by Arkham Origins‘ WB Games Montréal, the story takes place in the wake of Batman’s apparent death (yeah right) and sees his sidekicks teaming up to bring peace back to the streets. These will be Nightwing, Robin, Batgirl and Red Hood, who’ll unite their talents to bring down various villains.

One aspect that’ll separate this from previous games is a focus on co-operative play. According to recent reports, Gotham Knights will allow players to team up online as two of the heroes and battle in tandem with one another. The presence of four heroes has led many to believe that it could feature four-player co-op, too, but it seems to be limited to just two at any one time.

This is very much in vogue at the moment and will be seen in the distinguished competition’s Marvel’s Avengers very soon. And up above, you can get a taste of how it’ll all work in Gotham Knights.

This looks like it has the potential to be very fun, though there’s some disquiet in the gaming community about how important the online component will be. One major worry is that the game features heavy RPG elements, including levelling, scaled damage and in-game currencies, all of which usually point the way towards the dreaded “games as a service” model. If that’s the case, I just hope that any microtransaction or pay-to-win stuff is minimized as much as possible.

Anyway, the short sequences in Arkham Knight when you got to take on a predator room as Batman alongside Robin were one of the most fun parts of the game. Fingers crossed we get something along those lines with Gotham Knights, then.