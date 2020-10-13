While it may not be the direct sequel to Rocksteady’s beloved Arkham trilogy that many had perhaps hoped it would be, WB Games Montréal’s upcoming Gotham Knights certainly looks set to scratch that very same itch when it arrives next year.

The title, a spiritual successor, of sorts (similar gameplay; different continuity), to 2015’s Arkham Knight, gives some of Batman’s equally famous students a chance to shine as Gotham’s protectors, with Nightwing, Red Hood, Batgirl and Robin all confirmed to be playable throughout the campaign. Players can either team up with a friend or go it alone on the city’s streets, rooting out crime at every opportunity with a wealth of gadgets and playstyles unique to each of the four. Fans already know, then, how each of Gotham Knights‘ heroes look, but what of their combat capabilities?

In order to shed some much-needed light on the latter, WB Games Montréal has revealed some new concept art for Batgirl which, with any luck, is only the first of something similar to come for each of the game’s stars. Check it out for yourselves below.

Gotham Knights Reveals Awesome New Batgirl Art 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Nothing too revealing here, then, though at the very least, we get a better idea of how Barbara Gordon will choose to approach any given conflict as her alter ego. Armed with a pair of batons and a utility belt crammed with enough gadgets to make her mentor proud, Batgirl not only most accurately carries on the look of her teacher, but his abilities, too. For that reason, we expect her to be the easiest to pick up and play for Arkham fans, with her unique skill set likely coming in the form of a proficiency for hacking locked doors to reach otherwise inaccessible areas.

We’ll be on the lookout for more of these character breakdowns from now on but in the meantime, be sure to let us know what you make of Gotham Knights‘ sole female cast member in the comments down below!