Grand Theft Auto 6 Fans Think An Announcement Is Coming Next Month

When is Rockstar truly intending to announce Grand Theft Auto 6? Next week? Next month? Next year? Truthfully, nobody but the developer itself knows the answer to that burning question and, so far at least, any attempt at an educated guess has fallen flat time and time again.

Given that track record, then, it’s hardly any surprise that such predictions – whether they be the result of so-called ‘insider’ leaks or just plain speculation – are often dismissed right out of the gate, though some stubborn fans refuse to give up. By now, it should be obvious even to the blind that Grand Theft Auto V‘s long-awaited successor isn’t coming anytime soon, but could it be the case that the sequel is on course for an official reveal in 2019?

In some community circles, that’s absolutely a possibility and is believed to be taking place next month. On December 3rd, no less.

As for why that date has been seemingly picked at random out of a hat, it’s the very same as that of the original PlayStation’s 25th anniversary. More precisely, it’s the window in which Sony intends to hold an event to commemorate the platform’s humble beginnings as well as hand out a number of awards. The ceremony is being held in Japan and, according to hopeful fans, will be the staging ground for Grand Theft Auto 6‘s grand unveiling.

Is there even the slightest chance of that dream scenario coming true? Of course, though it shares roughly equal odds of being true as the Earth being flat. Never say never, but as farfetched theories go, today’s is certainly a frontrunner for being the most outlandish we’ve seen to date.

Grand Theft Auto 6 is rumored to be in development for unspecified platforms. See here for the extensive list of unverified details we know so far.