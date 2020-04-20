Grand Theft Auto 6 Is Reportedly Halfway Done, If Not More

Fans waiting patiently for even the smallest morsel of information regarding Grand Theft Auto 6 finally received some reassuring news recently.

As revealed by Kotaku’s Jason Schreier last week, the sequel is confirmed to be Rockstar’s next major release and, while initially smaller in scale compared to its predecessors, will continue to grow in scope and size via constant post-launch updates similar to that seen with GTA Online. The new approach to development comes as a result of the studio’s desire to cut down on unhealthy ‘crunch culture’, according to the report, an issue that the company has come under fire for in the past, most notably with 2018’s Red Dead Redemption 2.

As for a potential release date, we’re still no closer to learning the truth in that regard, though Schreier warns fans to keep expectations in check, as the sequel is reportedly only in the early phases.

Prominent Rockstar insider Tez 2, however (H/T, Comic Book), believes something is amiss with that estimate, as it seemingly doesn’t line up with the developer’s usual modus operandi. “Next title, a new GTA title is in ‘early stages of development’?” the user muses over on Twitter, adding, “It’s hard to believe that when I’m hearing it’s ‘halfway done’ or even beyond that.”

Tez 2 later notes how work on Red Dead Redemption 2 took 7-8 years to complete, with production beginning immediately following the release of the original game. Assuming Grand Theft Auto 6 follows a similar pattern, they say there’s no way the project could have only just gotten off the ground, with the vague “early” provided previously more likely indication that full release is still a ways off. The speculation certainly lines up with how Rockstar is known to handle internal development, but that’s all it is – conjecture. We’ll ultimately have to wait and see what the future brings, but Grand Theft Auto 6 is coming, at the very least.

