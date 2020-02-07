Grand Theft Auto Publisher Says Big Announcement Coming Soon

Grand Theft Auto 6 continues to grab headlines, and for good reason.

As part of a conference call with investors yesterday, series publisher Take-Two Interactive may have given the biggest hint yet that an announcement for the sequel is inbound. No specific mention of Grand Theft Auto V‘s unconfirmed successor was made, of course (that would be too easy), but what is specifically documented, is that Take-Two plans to release multiple games from its “biggest franchises” within the next five years.

As per a summary of the call provided by CShepFTW over on Reddit, company CEO Strauss Zelnick confirmed that new details for a new triple-A game are on course to make waves within the next few months though declined to provide any further specifics. “We cannot go into detail about how this information will be given,” he says, adding “however when it comes, you will know.”

Bold words indeed, but it’s worth noting that Zelnick stops short of mentioning Grand Theft Auto 6 by name. In fact, there’s a very real chance that the mystery title he’s referring to is something else entirely. Rockstar is but one of two major studios under Take-Two’s wing, after all, the other being California-based 2K. And what series is the latter most notable for, you ask? Why BioShock, of course. With a fourth installment in the acclaimed first-person shooter having been confirmed just recently, there’s a very real chance that this is the subject of Zelnick’s statement.

We’ll ultimately have to wait for further developments to arise, but as of right now, Grand Theft Auto 6 and BioShock 4 certainly seem to be the frontrunners. Both have the level of brand recognition befitting that of the CEO’s self-assured promise of “when it comes, you’ll know,” after all. In the meantime, though, let us know which participant in this currently theoretical two-horse race you’d like to see cross the finish line first.