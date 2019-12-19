Grand Theft Auto 6 Release Date Possibly Teased By GTA Online DLC

Speculation over a potential release date for Grand Theft Auto 6 continues yet again today.

Unlike the unverified rumors usually at the centre of such hearsay, however, this latest theory has been formulated directly from a recent update to Rockstar’s GTA Online. The multiplayer experience and offshoot of Grand Theft Auto V has printed more money for the developer than any other entertainment product and shows no signs of losing popularity anytime soon. Some commentators believe the lack of any sequel announcement stems from a desire to keep the hugely successful online component a focal point of the ongoing franchise, though this particular proposal suggests otherwise.

Included with a new content drop for GTA Online‘s Diamond Casino, Reddit user TheFirmWare has spotted what they believe could be a true first teaser for Grand Theft Auto 6‘s release date. Check out the evidence in question below.

Strange splitting of the word Service into “SER” and “VICE”, coupled with the number 510 on an opposite wall, says TheFirmWare, can be spliced together in order to make 510 VICE. This, when combined with dialogue reportedly spoken by a new NPC called Madam Nazar (“I see numbers 5, 1, 0, 2, 0”) all coalesce to form a date – 5th October 2020.

The assumption, then, is that Rockstar could be teasing either a release or reveal trailer for that date which, while the means of settling on that conclusion may seem outlandish, actually fits with the studio’s tendency to reveal new games in the fourth quarter of any given year. Both Grand Theft Auto V and Red Dead Redemption 2 were first announced in the month of October, so who knows, fans might actually be on to something this time around.

What do you think? If you’ve got any personal theories as to when Rockstar plans to finally unveil Grand Theft Auto 6, let us know in the usual place below!