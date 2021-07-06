Grand Theft Auto 6 May Release As Late As 2025

If you picked up either one of Microsoft or Sony’s impressive new consoles with the hopes of being ready to go as soon as Grand Theft Auto 6 emerges from the ether, think again.

According to reputable leaker Tom Henderson – who has provided accurate information on other big-name game franchises such as EA’s Battlefield in the past – Rockstar is in absolutely no rush to deliver the series sixth installment. In a recent video on their YouTube channel, Henderson claimed that the developer, aware of the controversy surrounding reported instances of crunch culture during the production of Red Dead Redemption 2, is prioritizing the welfare of employees above meeting projected release dates.

Because of this internal restructuring of affairs, Henderson believes a direct follow-up to GTA V, which celebrates its eighth birthday later this year, won’t be in the hands of gamers until 2024 at the earliest and potentially even 2025.

New Grand Theft Auto 6 Fan Art Imagines Massive World And Map 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Quite rightly, many will receive the above with a healthy degree of skepticism, though it’s worth noting that Bloomberg’s Jason Schreier has since corroborated these comments, stating (H/T, VGC): “Everything Tom Henderson has said about the game matches up with what I’ve heard.” Schreier also takes steps to defend earlier suggestions that 2023 could be the magic date on which GTA 6 launches, pointing to the fact he said as such prior to the onset of covid-19 and the industry-wide setbacks it has and continues to cause.

To cut a long story short, then, the current sit-rep for Grand Theft Auto 6 is the same in 2021 as it was several years ago: unknown. At the very least, fans should temper their expectations for the immediate future and take any so-called leaks with a gigantic grain of salt.