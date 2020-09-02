Grand Theft Auto 6 Is Reportedly Years Away From Being Announced

Sooner or later, Grand Theft Auto 6 is going to happen.

What nobody – perhaps even including Rockstar itself – knows, however, is when the long-awaited sequel will finally arrive. For literal years now, rumors, unverified leaks and just good, old fashioned speculation from the fandom have attempted to discern when the next chapter in one of gaming’s most popular series’ will come along and so far, none have been even remotely accurate. Perhaps the only concrete information available right now is a report from reputable games journalist and former Kotaku writer Jason Schreier published earlier this year that claims GTA 6 is currently in the early stages of development.

That’s a vague statement in and of itself, of course, so even assuming the claim to be true, there’s simply no telling just how far along the project is. According to comments provided by Viral Junkie’s Tom Henderson, in fact, fans shouldn’t expect to hear even a peep out of Rockstar in relation to GTA 6 until 2023 at the absolute earliest.

“How do creators and websites milk GTA 6 ‘leaks’?” says Henderson, adding “The truth is… We’re still a couple of years away from an announcement. I can’t see the announcement coming until fiscal 2023 at the earliest.” If Henderson has inside knowledge of the current situation at Rockstar HQ, he’s not letting on and it’s likely that, like the majority, this is just an educated guess.

We know, after all, that 2013’s Grand Theft Auto V will be setting a new precedent for video game longevity next year via the release of a new Enhanced Edition for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, a move that would make little to no sense, were Rockstar intending for the fifth installment to finally be retired. The likely truth is almost certainly that GTA V‘s online component continues to make money hand over fist, to the extent that releasing a sequel so ‘soon’ would make little financial sense.

But that’s just our take on the situation. As always, be sure to let us know what you think if causing the hold up on Grand Theft Auto 6 in the usual place below!