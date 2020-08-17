Grand Theft Auto 6 Rumored To Be Timed PlayStation 5 Exclusive

Sony is reportedly in ongoing talks with Take-Two Interactive to hash out a deal which, if successful (or even true) could send shockwaves through the industry.

In a recent video published on their channel, YouTuber Foxy Games UK, claiming not to be the rumor’s origin, says that the purported deal concerns a desired exclusivity agreement for Grand Theft Auto 6. Sony, it’s believed, is seeking to have the highly-anticipated sequel be a timed PlayStation 5 exclusive for a period of 30 days. A privilege that the platform holder is supposedly willing to pay in excess of $750 million dollars for.

That might sound like an absurd amount of money to invest in temporary exclusivity, but when it comes to Rockstar’s world-famous series, no price is seemingly too high. Grand Theft Auto V, after all, remains the most financially successful entertainment product on the planet, so restricting a sequel guaranteed to make obscene amounts of cash to one console for but a month would undoubtedly translate to increased sales for the PS5. That is, of course, assuming any of this is accurate.

There’s always the possibility, however slim, that unfounded rumors such as these prove true, though the proposal sets off alarm bells for yours truly for one specific reason above all else. With such a short timeframe of exclusivity, physical copies of Grand Theft Auto 6 for other platforms (i.e. Xbox Series X) would require manufacturing at the same time as the PS5 counterparts. Ensuring no copies of the former make their way into consumers’ hands ahead of time would be nigh-on impossible to enforce though, making it unlikely that Sony would be eager to take such a gamble.

For now, then we’re going to file this news under fiction, but in the meantime, be sure to let us know what you make of the situation in the usual place below!