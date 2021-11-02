Grand Theft Auto 6 Rumored To Be Stuck In Development Hell

We’re coming up on a full decade after the release of Grand Theft Auto V and the absence of any news on its sequel is driving some fans crazy. Grand Theft Auto 6 has been the subject of an incredible amount of unsubstantiated rumors for years, with confident ‘insider’ reports of its location, story, and characters popping up all over the place.

Rockstar North is undoubtedly working on the game, though they run a very tight ship when it comes to leaks and has a track record of only announcing projects once development is in the final stages. However, a new report from French fansite Rockstar Mag claims that all’s not well with GTA VI.

In a video titled “True or false? GTA 6 is a monumental flop?” they allege that development has been restarted many times, that it’s the most chaotic project the studio has ever worked on, and that the departure of Dan Houser has resulted in a lack of direction.

The video also says a remaster of the original Red Dead Redemption is also on the way and will substantially update the classic PS3/Xbox 360 games for modern consoles and PC.

With Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition arriving next week I think chances are good we will indeed see a resurrection of Red Dead Redemption at some point, hopefully bringing it close to the standards of the amazing-looking Red Dead Redemption 2.

As to the Grand Theft Auto 6 rumors? Well, with Grand Theft Auto Online still receiving content, the game still topping sales charts, and a PS5/Xbox Series X remaster releasing in March 2022, I wouldn’t expect any sequel news for a while yet. But it’s up to you how much stock you put in some guy on YouTube with an ‘insider’ scoop.