Grand Theft Auto Remastered Trilogy In The Works According To Report

Hold onto those hats Grand Theft Auto fans because Grand Theft Auto 3, Vice City, and San Andreas may all be getting a facelift. According to sources close to Kotaku, Rockstar Games is currently working on remastering the games for a fall release. The big kicker? They’ll be coming to not only expected consoles like PS5 and Xbox Series X|S but to the Nintendo Switch as well.

These reports come after several DMCA takedown notices have been sent to several fan remaster projects adding credence to the report. It claims that Rockstar Dundee, the newest branch of the company located in Scotland, will be the ones in charge of the project.

The game is said to have a mix of, “new and old graphics,” according to their sources. The remasters are also attempting to remain as true to the PS2-era games and gameplay as possible. Some fans are also hoping this might result in remasters of the Bully games as well, but there are no reports confirming this yet.

The Grand Theft Auto Remastered Trilogy looks set to release In October or November 2021 with the possibility of the PC and mobile ports coming later depending on scheduling.