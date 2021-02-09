Grand Theft Auto V Has Now Sold More Than 140 Million Copies

Grand Theft Auto V continues to defy all expectations, not just in its native medium, but the entire entertainment industry.

As part of its latest earnings call to investors, Rockstar parent company Take-Two Interactive confirmed that the sandbox title has, between now and May 2020, sold in excess of 10 million copies – a figure that some equally well-known franchise entries struggle to sell in an entire lifetime. To put that absurd figure into further perspective, the series’ fifth installment, as of this year, will be seven years old and has spanned three console generations. The unprecedented success has resulted in total lifetime sales of more than 140 million units, making it far and away the single most profitable entertainment product ever.

And as if that wasn’t already dizzying enough, there’s an incredibly good chance that the current trajectory will continue with an upward momentum for the foreseeable future. Rockstar confirmed last year, after all, that GTA V is making the jump to next-gen sometime in 2021, no doubt bringing with it myriad performance and technical improvements, especially with regard to the game’s online component.

Indeed, GTA Online is largely responsible for the current situation and will assuredly continue to grow over the next 12 months with new miscellaneous content as well as the most popular of all – heists.

The sky truly is the limit from here on out, then, and it’ll be interesting to see just how much of an impact Grand Theft Auto V‘s continued success will have on the inevitable sequel. Fans have been waiting an age (relatively speaking) for even the slightest hint that a sixth entry is on the way and that patience could well be required for some time yet. As always, though, let us know what you make of today’s news in the usual place below!