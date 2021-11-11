Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy Definitive Edition Now Available

The definitive edition of Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy is out today and Rockstar Games commemorated the occasion by sharing a new trailer on Twitter.



The trailer, which is available to view in full below, offers yet more comparisons between the original Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas and the newly remastered version of the game.

Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas, featuring 3 distinct cities including the original Los Santos, as Carl ‘CJ’ Johnson battles the streets and corrupt cops to save his family in a loving homage to the ’90s.



GTA: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition

Out now: https://t.co/nd8okcBfAF pic.twitter.com/CNXmwhitHQ — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) November 11, 2021

Developed by Grove Street Games and published by Rockstar Games, the remastered trilogy come with improved graphics and controls for the modern era of gaming. The enhanced graphics definitely give the game a new shine, eliminating the fog from the original to show off the new draw distances, smoothing over rough textures and character models, and new lighting that makes the world of San Andreas feel more alive than ever before.



The new coat of paint for this trilogy of games comes nearly 20 years after their original release and will give players old and new the chance to experience these classics with a level of fidelity that simply wasn’t possible when these games came out.



Starting with Grand Theft Auto III in 2001, Rockstar Games forever raised the bar for third person, open-world sandbox adventures in a 3D Game environment. The game was a massive success and an instant classic that spawned two more ambitious GTA titles in just a 3 year period. Ever since, the success of the GTA franchise has only continued to balloon. The most recent entry, Grand Theft Auto V, has managed to stay on top of sales charts for most of the last decade.



The remastered trilogy celebrates the legacy Rockstar Games has built with the Grand Theft Auto franchise and is now available on PC as well as Xbox, Playstation, and Nintendo Switch consoles.