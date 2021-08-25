Halo Infinite’s Release Date Confirmed

Halo totally redefined the FPS genre when it was released, quickly making the Xbox into a must-have console while simultaneously turning Microsoft into a force to be reckoned with in the home games console space. So it is only fitting that Microsoft is celebrating the franchise’s 20th anniversary in a big way, including the announcement of a new game.

Halo Infinite is the sixth game in the mainline Halo franchise and is slated to feature a new story that will be the third chapter of the Reclaimer Saga. The game will also feature the return of several fan-favorite multiplayer modes. The game has had a rocky release history, as it was initially slated for release on November 10th, 2020, but it got delayed, leaving fans desperately waiting for a new release date.

However, a date recently appeared on the Microsoft website, leaving fans unsure if this was a leak or a mistake. However, on the opening night of Gamescom, Microsoft confirmed that this date was correct and that the game will release on December 8th.

This announcement also featured Microsoft and current Halo developer 343 Industries announcing several pieces of Halo-themed hardware. These limited edition pieces will celebrate both the new game and the 20th anniversary of this popular franchise.

Xbox Series X – Halo Infinite Limited Edition

First is a limited edition Xbox Series X. This is the first-ever limited-edition Series X, and it features a unique design inspired by several parts of the iconic Halo series. The lower half of the body features a design that looks like worn metal paneling, much like the armor found in the game. This is accented with several iridium gold segments, making the whole thing look visually stunning. The top half features a starfield design that represents the view from the surface of Zeta Halo. On top of this, the vents are painted blue to represent the game’s AI companion Cortana.

However, this console doesn’t just have visual changes. The system will also have exclusive Halo-themed power on and power off sounds.

This Series X will also include an exclusive controller that continues the metal-panel theme with an additional iridium gold 20-year mark on the back.

Launching November 15th, the Limited Edition Xbox Series X will retail for $549.99.

Halo Infinite Limited Edition Elite Series 2

For those who don’t want a whole new console, there will also be a celebratory Halo Infinite Limited Edition Elite Series 2 controller that features a unique design inspired by Master Chief’s legendary armor. This controller features a green metallic paneling theme with battle-damage detailing. It also features an iridium gold D-pad. It will also come with a carrying case emblazoned with the UNSC logo for easy storage and transport.

Like all Elite controllers, this Halo Infinite version will come with swappable parts. Allowing players to enhance and customize their experience. This controller will come with an exclusive thumbstick tension adjuster that can be worn like a dog tag.

And, for those who want to show off in both the real and virtual world, this controller will come with an exclusive weapon charm that you can equip on your Halo Infinite character.

Halo Infinite Limited Edition Elite Series 2 will retail for $199.99 when it comes out on November 15th.

Other Products

It isn’t just first-party products on offer as Microsoft has teamed up with several other companies to create Halo-themed Xbox and gaming accessories.

This includes a battle-damaged green and blue version of the Razer Kaira Pro gaming headset as well as an armor-themed 5TB Seagate Game Drive.

This drive comes with customizable LEDs to allow you to theme your experience. The hard drive will retail for $99.99 for the 2TB version and $159.99 for the 5TB.