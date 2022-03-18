The first gameplay showcase of Hogwarts Legacy gave us everything we’d wanted from this title and more, with Avalanche Studios promising to deliver a truly visceral role-playing experience that gives fans the freedom to create their own unique journey in the Wizarding World.

Apparently, the developers aren’t shying away from a little ambition when it comes to the role-playing aspect of things, revealing that there’ll also be a morality system in Hogwarts Legacy that determines whether you’re one of the good guys or would probably be better off joining the ranks of dark wizards. In fact, Hogwarts Legacy will go down as the first Harry Potter game to allow you to use the Unforgivable Curses, namely Lord Voldemort’s favorite noun phrase, Avada Kedavra.

Indeed, last night’s State of Play revealed that the player-controlled protagonist can actually learn to use the Killing Curse, much to the bemusement of Potterheads, who’ve been reacting to it on social media ever since.

Some folks are just surprised that a Harry Potter game is actually going there.

Hogwarts legacy let's u do the Avada Kedavra spell,I'm already sold pic.twitter.com/KYKcmtQZAx — RanchoddasShyamaldasChanchad (@NathaniaDrake) March 17, 2022

Did that kid just cast #AvadaKedavra in the #HogwartsLegacy preview?!?!? It would be awesome if you get to follow the Dark Arts as a character path!!! pic.twitter.com/BuA6DFukOj — Slochlin GG (@SlochlinGG) March 17, 2022

This has to get GOTY and yes its not even out yet but I mean, IT HAS EVERYTHING a fan wants! You can cast AVADA KEDAVRA! like WHAT. Wow. — 🪄 Tom Gardiner 🪄 (@tomgardineruk) March 17, 2022

Let's be honest. Most people will be unlocking avada kedavra spell the first change they get. And I'm most people https://t.co/B6dak5bS3z — Nick (@Nick34104550) March 18, 2022

Now that we think about it, though, Avalanche should probably have thought this through more thoroughly.

You can cast avadakedavra, can’t wait to get chased around Hogwarts by Aurors with a 5* wanted level whilst killing all the students https://t.co/S8iQ4cyZTx — Jay (@JayCrotty) March 17, 2022

When my character learns Avada Kedavra in #HogwartsLegacy pic.twitter.com/J7pZdLfBEU — Bang 👉 (@chief_revan) March 17, 2022

Someone at hogwarts getting Avada kedavra’d if they so much as sneeze funny. https://t.co/il1diwe60I pic.twitter.com/mu1dNzrqP6 — Mightykeef (@MightyKeef) March 18, 2022

Cant wait to pull of Avada Kedavra 360 no scopes in Hogwarts Legacy! pic.twitter.com/ZQpDQDMgT2 — Razkaii (@razkaii) March 17, 2022

Going to avada kedavra the shit out of everything https://t.co/F6kLbu8KWL — Atlas (@Denzel_Haziq) March 18, 2022

Others, meanwhile, just wish to use the spell for its convenience and practicality, not necessarily out of a predisposition to join the dark side.

I’m not gonna be a dark wizard when I play the hogwarts game coming out but best believe these niggas catching the Avada Kedavra — Jarad Trent 🇱🇨 (@_GaidenUchiha) March 18, 2022

AVADA KEDAVRA IS LEARNABLE! YEAH I GOT EVERYTHING I NEED HERE. — Metacritic is Law… Or is it? (@AnbuSmokage) March 17, 2022

Whatever path you decide to take, it seems that Hogwarts Legacy has incorporated enough diversity to support every playstyle and preference, even if that involves turning into an unstoppable mass-murdering maniac terrorizing the magic school and all its surrounding areas.

Hogwarts Legacy is slated for release in Holiday 2022.