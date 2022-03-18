‘Harry Potter’ fans can’t believe ‘Hogwarts Legacy’ lets them use the Killing Curse
The first gameplay showcase of Hogwarts Legacy gave us everything we’d wanted from this title and more, with Avalanche Studios promising to deliver a truly visceral role-playing experience that gives fans the freedom to create their own unique journey in the Wizarding World.
Apparently, the developers aren’t shying away from a little ambition when it comes to the role-playing aspect of things, revealing that there’ll also be a morality system in Hogwarts Legacy that determines whether you’re one of the good guys or would probably be better off joining the ranks of dark wizards. In fact, Hogwarts Legacy will go down as the first Harry Potter game to allow you to use the Unforgivable Curses, namely Lord Voldemort’s favorite noun phrase, Avada Kedavra.
Indeed, last night’s State of Play revealed that the player-controlled protagonist can actually learn to use the Killing Curse, much to the bemusement of Potterheads, who’ve been reacting to it on social media ever since.
Some folks are just surprised that a Harry Potter game is actually going there.
Now that we think about it, though, Avalanche should probably have thought this through more thoroughly.
Others, meanwhile, just wish to use the spell for its convenience and practicality, not necessarily out of a predisposition to join the dark side.
Whatever path you decide to take, it seems that Hogwarts Legacy has incorporated enough diversity to support every playstyle and preference, even if that involves turning into an unstoppable mass-murdering maniac terrorizing the magic school and all its surrounding areas.
Hogwarts Legacy is slated for release in Holiday 2022.