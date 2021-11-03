Harry Potter: Wizards Unite Shutting Down In 2022

The Harry Potter realm is an ever-growing and evolving world that invites fans of all ages to be sorted into houses, perfect spells, and bring the magic of Hogwarts home. The wizarding world is full of magic, and it’s the kind of place where everyone can find a piece of themselves in something otherworldly.

Fans relate to Harry Potter, Ron Weasley, Hermione Granger, Luna Lovegood, and the beloved Hagrid. They have their own Voldemort’s and Umbridge’s that bring them down and have to find strength and courage within to face the day. Obviously, there’s something magical about Harry Potter, but it’s also uplifting for the community it offers.

One way fans connected with the Harry Potter realm was through the augmented reality game Harry Potter: Wizards Unite. From the creators of Pokémon Go, the game is played through a smartphone while giving users the ability to fight, learn, and transform into Hogwarts students.

The game, kicking off in 2019, has been a hit for Potter fans but news shared today shows that the experience is coming to an end next year. In a blog post via HarryPotterWizardsUnite, a message was shared with fans and players.

Today we’re announcing that Harry Potter: Wizards Unite will officially close on January 31, 2022. The game will be removed from the App Store, Google Play, and Galaxy Store on December 6, 2021, and players will no longer be able to make in-game purchases as of December 6, 2021.

“We launched Harry Potter: Wizards Unite more than two years ago, bringing together a community of witches and wizards from all over the globe in an epic quest to put an end to the Calamity and keep the wizarding world safe. In the coming months, we’ll be concluding the story and closing the game on January 31st, 2022. Players can read more on our Harry Potter: Wizards Unite blog for full details on what they can look forward to leading up to the finale, including a variety of in-game events, new content, and gameplay changes.”

The passage continued by saying that all games don’t last forever but are still a meaningful experience for all involved.

“Not all games are meant to last forever. Our goal with Harry Potter: Wizards Unite was to bring the magic of the wizarding world to life for millions of players as they stepped outside and explored their neighborhoods. We accomplished that together, delivering a two-year narrative story arc that will soon complete.”

The story arc being completed is a bright spot for fans as the game closes. It won’t be a rushed shutdown or an unfinished experience; they’ll be able to continue the story as goodbyes are said.

Wizards Unite officially closes on January 31, 2022.