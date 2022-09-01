Has the release date for the new ‘Assassin’s Creed’ game been leaked?

We are a little overdue for a new entry in one of the most prolific video game franchises, Assassin’s Creed. The last entry in the franchise was Assassin’s Creed Valhalla which was released in 2020. Assassin’s Creed was once an annual franchise, with the biggest gap between games occurring between Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and its predecessor Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, with a gap of over just over two years.

The production of the next game in the series might have been slowed by the Covid-19 pandemic, the same as many other games. But a recent rumor about the upcoming entry is circling. One that involves a leak that uncovered the title of the game, and more importantly when it might be coming out. So let’s take a look at the origins of the rumor, any confirmations we may have, and when the supposed release date is. It’s worth noting that these are all rumors, and Ubisoft has not publicly announced anything about its upcoming Assassin’s Creed games yet, other than the title.

The rumored release date for the new game began circulating after a YouTuber named j0nathan made a video supposedly leaking the release date, and the name of the game, Assassin’s Creed Mirage. The video can be watched above, but it is in French so you will want to put that auto-translation feature on if you don’t speak French. In the video, he claims that the game will be officially announced at Ubisoft Forward on Sept. 10, 2022. This has now been confirmed by Ubisoft, which you can see here. He also says that the release date will be between April and June of 2023.

A person familiar tells me parts of this new Assassin's Creed leak are true (such as the name and the other stuff Bloomberg has already reported: spring 23, Baghdad, back to AC basics) and other parts are not ("multiple cities to explore") https://t.co/qmM6UZtKnG — Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier) August 30, 2022

The rumors did not end there, with Jason Schreier — a journalist in the games industry who writes for Bloomberg — corroborating the game’s release date, and some other information that you can see above. He writes, “A person familiar tells me parts of this new Assassin’s Creed leak are true (such as the name and the other stuff Bloomberg has already reported: spring 23, Baghdad, back to AC basics.” Podcaster and ex-IGN journalist Colin Moriarty also corroborated the title of the game on his podcast Sacred Symbols on Aug. 19, which you can watch here.

Does this mean that Assassin’s Creed Mirage is going to release in the Spring of 2023? No, of course not, it is just a rumored leak. If all three of these individuals received their information from the same person and that person was wrong, then the information about the game would probably be wrong. But the fact that many people are reporting the same thing, and the fact that it has been over two years since the last entry in the franchise lends credence to the idea that we will be getting a new Assassin’s Creed game in 2023. Also the fact that the name has been confirmed by Ubisoft means that the date might be accurate.

If the game is set to release in the spring, the chances of Ubisoft officially announcing the release date before the end of the year are quite high, so we will not have long to wait to find out whether or not the leaks were accurate, in fact about a week at the Ubisoft Forward, most likely.