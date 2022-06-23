Hawkeye‘s retirement from the Avengers has taken a turn as the sharp-eyed hero has moved into the gaming sphere thanks to this new fan edit.

This Hawkeye edit was made by Reddit user u/ThomasFMaher, also known as ChipTuner on YouTube. The video was shared on both social media platforms and showed Clint Barton playing archery on Wuhu Island, a game featured in Wii Sports Resort. The superhero archer managed to hit several targets until things took a turn for the worse. The hero began mowing down Mii’s before causing mass destruction in the archery arena.

The video currently has more than 6.1k views on YouTube and has received more than 26k upvotes on Reddit.

Since the video was released, fans were blown away by the quality of this edit as it was very smooth and was not jarring at all.

Others began to theorize that Hawkeye’s destruction of Wuhu Island is the reason why the recent Nintendo Switch game, Nintendo Switch Sports, was set in a different location.

Chiptuner is known for his smooth Marvel fan edits with other franchises, most of them being Nintendo titles. One of their most popular videos was a Spider-Man mashup with Mario Kart Wii, which currently has over 2 million views online.

According to the YouTube video’s description, OP used a total of 10 different editing programs and the Hawkeye insert was made through intense rotoscoping. They also said that a lot of the assets were made using Blender. So no actual Mii’s were hurt in the making of the video thankfully.