Here are the best gifts for ‘Halo’ fans

For two decades, Bungie’s military science fiction franchise Halo has remained one of the Xbox’s most popular and lucrative games. The first-person shooter⏤now under the wing of game developer 343 Industries⏤focuses on a super soldier called Master Chief as he fights a long-standing interstellar war between humanity and an alien race known as the Covenant. Halo is still seen as one of the greatest Xbox stories of all time, spawning five separate installments that have earned the franchise over $3.4 billion. Halo has become so popular that it’s even spawned several films and animations outside the games to continue telling the story of Master Chief’s ongoing war with the Covenant.

Now the franchise is at it again with their newest installment, Halo: Infinite, a multiplayer version that recently went on sale earlier this month to commemorate the franchise’s 20th anniversary. The official release of the game’s single-player campaign is set for Dec. 8, 2021.

Even Paramount Plus is gearing up to premiere its live-action series Halo, inspired by the popular franchise, sometime in 2022. With the critically acclaimed video game series making its return in 2021 and the new show on the horizon, now is the perfect time to start thinking about Halo collectibles as possible gift ideas for those loved ones who can’t seem to get enough of the games. Here’s a list of cool Halo toys and collectibles that are sure to make great gifts this holiday season.

If you’re an OG Halo gamer, then you know all too well how popular this weapon is. Though a few different replicas of the energy sword have been released before, the nicest has been this 27″ Covenant replica from Toynk Toys. Based on the Covenant energy sword from the game, it consists of two double factory edge 440 stainless steel prongs that are heat-treated and applied with a titanium finish to replicate the original’s translucent appearance. It also comes with a wooden wall mount so you can proudly display it in your living room. Currently, Toynk Toys charges $65.99 for the replica, but you may be able to find a cheaper price on eBay or Amazon.

Based on the concept of one of the most effective and popular guns in the game, this Needler Blaster from Boomco is what IGN is currently calling “the ultimate Nerf gun for Halo fans.” The toy gun uses a fairly similar design to the famous Halo weapon and includes lighting at the top where the pink darts stick out like needles. The BOOMco Covenant Needler also comes with a Smart Stick Target so the 16 darts will actually stick to a surface just like in the game. The toy also has a reasonable range of 60 feet, so you’ll have lots of fun practicing your aim from long distances. At $41, it’s definitely not a bad grab if you shop online at the Mattel store.

If you’re truly a Halo fan, then you’re going to love this intimidating Brute Chieftain action figure from McFarlane Toys’ Halo Reach series. The second biggest Halo toy MacFarlane has ever released and the biggest in the Reach series, this Brute Chieftain action figure comes with 29 points of articulation and a heavy hammer from the game series. Exquisitely detailed and painted, this hulking toy can run your pockets for about $400 on Amazon, so make sure you’re completely invested before spending any money.

At 7.8″ tall and only weighing 1.3 lbs, this 0.85 scale Cortana from WETA is an artistic interpretation of the game’s relationship between its two main characters. It gives off a transparent look as she is seen rising from her chip in Master Chief’s hand. The piece is sophisticated and artistic and only 1000 of them have ever been made. While you can’t find any more in stock on WETA’s official website, you can still purchase one if you can find it on eBay or Amazon. Just keep in mind that you may be paying upwards of $1500 for just one. A lovely collectible with an expensive price tag, this is another gift idea that you need to be truly invested in if you’re planning to pay anything over $500.

One of the prime components of Halo’s gameplay is its variety of uniquely designed military vehicles. The vehicles themselves have grown so popular that you can even get add-ons for other games like Forza to incorporate and access in your inventory. So instead of getting a drone or the mundane RC car, why not change it up with an RC Halo vehicle from NKOK Racing? It wasn’t too long ago that NKOK Racing released a series of remote control vehicles from the franchise, which included popular land vehicles like the Falcon, Warthog, Scorpion, Banshee, and Mongoose. So far, the Scorpion Laser Battle Tank is the most popular thanks to its rotating turret with built-in infrared sensors and 90mm high velocity cannon. Thankfully, many of these figures are fairly cheap and can vary anywhere from $30 to $50 depending on what you’re buying.

If you’ve already purchased McFarlane’s Brute Chieftain action figure and are satisfied with paying top dollar for a good collectible, then this Covenant hunter from McFarlane is also going to interest you. The largest and most expensive in McFarlane’s original Halo line, the Covenant Hunter Deluxe Boxed Figure is 9″ tall and has 28 different moving parts. Each moving part has ball joints at their bases, allowing them to move naturally with the figure while in motion. The hunter also comes complete with a metal shield and an assault cannon integrated into the armor. Since this has been sold out for a while, you’re going to have to use your collector’s intuition to guide you to this impressive gift on Ebay or Amazon and hope that you can find it cheaper than the average $80 to $160 price tag.

One of the most popular and beautiful Covenant guns in the game is the Plasma Rifle. Efficient and reliable, it’s most players’ go-to weapon when they’ve run out of ammo and need something fast to stay in the fight. Naturally the masterminds at Triforce had to come up with this official replica for fans looking to display their favorite backup weapon in their home. The Plasma Rifle replica measures at 24.5″ and features working LED effects to give it an authentic feel. Masterfully hand-painted and made of polystone, this $600 collectible is even more limited than the Cortana statue, with only 500 pieces having ever been made. Odds are you’re going to be on the internet for a few weeks looking for someone to sell it at a reasonable price. Although it may be worth every penny, you’ll want to expect spending at least $1000 on this limited edition collectible.

If you’re a huge fan of the Halo Reach installment, then you’re really going to love this fully articulated Emile action figure from ThreeAToys. Standing at 13 ½” tall, the A239 actually has some fiber-optic body armor that actually lights up in certain areas. Emile is completely articulated from head to toe and can even move the individual joints in each of his fingers. The figure also comes with an M45 tactical shotgun, Kukri knife with a sheath, grenades, and magnetized grenade shells. A top-notch collectible, this is another gift you’ll need to build a budget for if you plan to pay its $200 price tag.

If you’re really trying to make sure that everyone recognizes your love for Halo ,then you can never go wrong with the game’s lead character, Master Chief himself. Another figure from ThreeAToys, this 1:6 action figure stands at 13.5″ tall and has 35 articulated points that also include the fingers like the Emile action figure. It comes with an ARC-920 Railgun, an M11 Combat Knife, and a M45D Assault Rifle. Master Chief’s helmet also comes with four LEDs and is highly detailed to go with the rest of the accurately sculpted action figure. Considered by many fans to be the ultimate Master Chief action figure, this incredible collectible is also a great addition to any Halo fan collection as long as you’re prepared to pay the average $215 that you’ll find online.

Most fans usually gravitate toward the Spartan action figures and Covenant ships when they’re looking for collectibles to stand on various surfaces around the house. It’s rare to see a vehicle like Halo 5‘s Guardians UNSC Prowler up for grabs, which is why if you do see it, it’s sound advice to snatch it up before someone else does. This highly detailed replica of the stealth UNSC Prowler by Toynk Toys stands at 3″ tall, 6″ long, and 4″ wide with a weight of 12.8 ounces. Beautifully detailed, small enough to fit anywhere in the house, and reasonably priced at $59.99, this collectible is a great gift to consider for you or your other Halo-loving friends looking to add more flavor to their home decor.

Standing at 6″ tall, this beautifully detailed figure of the Spartan Jameson Locke includes a Battle Rifle and Magnum handgun that is as highly detailed as the action figure itself. In addition, the figure also comes with digital codes for in-game content, so if you haven’t already dominated and moved on from Halo 5: Guardians, this will provide at least a smidge more entertainment. Another good collectible at the fairly cheap price of $60, this collectible is better served in the hands of a serious collector than your average gamer, since most Halo fans have already moved on from Halo 5 for quite some time now.

