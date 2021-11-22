Here are the best gifts for ‘Zelda’ fans

If you’re finding that buying a present for the Legend of Zelda fan in your life is difficult, fear not. You won’t have to beat any Water Temples to access this list of exciting gifts.

Zelda’s been captivating players since the first action-adventure game appeared on the Nintendo Entertainment System in 1986. Since then, plucky Link has appeared in 19 main games and several spin-offs on various Nintendo consoles. The series has become known for pushing gameplay limits and repeatedly setting a new bar for action RPGs.

Its blend of combat, fantasy, quirkiness, and horror has endeared it to many fans and earned a few of its titles the accolade of being among the greatest video games of all time. Each installment pitches incarnations of intrepid adventurer Link through a familiar and yet unfamiliar Hyrule, battling evil to save his and Zelda’s homeland from the forces of darkness. Zelda fans are used to thematic changes, from the flying of Skyward Sword to the wave-riding of Wind Waker, train travel of Spirit Tracks and the werewolf twist of Twilight Princess.

As you might expect, there’s a range of gifts available inspired by the series and appealing to fans of all ages in the year of the series’ 35th anniversary. We don’t think tracking down the right gift for a video game fan should be as impossible as finding the Triforce in The Ocarina of Time, so we’ve put together a list of the best Zelda gifts for you.

This deluxe slipcase is dedicated to the game released on the Nintendo Switch and Wii U consoles in 1997. It deserves attention, as it still ranks as one of the best-regarded in the series’ history.

This volume is perfect for any Breath of the Wild devotee, featuring artwork, commentary, in-game history, an art print, and a cloth-printed map of Hyrule.

Wind Waker‘s cel-shaded design was eye-catching but divided the fans. The gameplay mechanics that had Link sailing above a submerged Hyrule and fishing for treasure was endlessly entertaining, but the graphics of the GameCube console release were considered a bit too childlike. That said, they’re perfect for a plush. Cute and colorful, this soft fabric doll comes in at 12″ tall.

Just what every adventurer needs when they’re not fighting off Chuchu. Wrapped in four 8-bit scenes of Link’s quests, this notebook’s cover has icons of the pixelated hero and the fabled Master Sword. Its thick ivory pages can double up as a diary or notebook and be customized with a set of themed stickers. Perfect for a pixel-loving friend.

If you’re buying for a Zelda fan of the future, this is the cutest solution. Suitable for babies and toddlers, it features Link’s colorful tunic at the front and, of course, a Hylian shield at the back. Adjustable, waterproof, and with a catch-all pocket, this should cover the bases for many young adventurers.

Since the first game had Kōji Kondō’s 8-bit “Overworld Theme” accompany Link’s journeys overland, music has been an essential part of the Zelda experience. What better gift for a fan of the series than a wooden music box that can take them straight to Hyrule at the spin of a crank?

This box may be small, but it carries distinctive gold carved patterns of the Hyrule adventurer. Its manual mechanism powers an 18-note rendition of the “Sea of Storms” waltz from The Ocarina of Time, Kondō’s music at its haunting best.

A game within a game? No, this is the meeting of two mighty game kingdoms, as UNO gameplay is enhanced by a few Legend of Zelda power moves. The card artwork covers several games, including Ocarina of Time, Twilight Princess, Skyward Sword, and Breath of the Wild. The new Triforce mechanics add an extra twist to the classic game. Possibly the easiest and most fun way to make Zelda multiplayer for up to 10 players.

This exhaustive volume covers every aspect of the Zelda universe, from the 1986 original to 2006’s Twilight Princess. On the outside, it’s a pretty stunning tribute to the first game’s gold cartridge, beautifully decorated in foil with embossed details and all held safe in a black sleeve.

It’s the ideal gift for anyone eager to read about the elements that shaped the franchise’s iconic universe over its first 20 years. From potions to treasure maps, it’s all in here.

If you’re searching for a keepsake, this retro ornament should do it. A cute little 8-bit link, it’s undoubtedly tiny, a little over a quarter in size. Still, even on the busiest Christmas tree, it’s instantly recognizable to anyone who’s played the original Legend of Zelda. A sweet gift for fans of the original game.

The 2022 calendar picks classic artworks from the video game series to accompany any fan through the next year. Scenes include stunning vistas from the recent Link’s Awakening update and Breath of the Wild, as well as a chilling and atmospheric confrontation between Link and Ganondorf. Fans of Majora’s Mask will appreciate that this calendar includes phases of the moon.

The Legend of Zelda: The Ocarina of Time remains the series’ benchmark. That 1996 classic brought stunning 3D to the series and a game-changing blend of combat, exploration, and puzzles. Then there was the music, built into the game as a mechanic. What Zelda fan doesn’t want their own ocarina after hours spent with a digital version? This 12-hole instrument is made from glazed ceramic and comes with a display stand, protective pouch, and music textbook that will have the happy recipient playing everything from “Mary Had a Little Lamb” to “Epona’s Song.”

Imagine seeing this during a blackout. The iconic image of the legendary Master Sword, ready to greet Link in its illuminated block, could be the gift idea that illuminates you. Powered by USB or battery, there’s no limit to placing this foot-tall lamp in a living room, shadow temple, or underground dungeon.

Which of these Zelda gifts are you most likely to get for the Link fan in your life? Let us know below!