Gotham Knights is one of the most anticipated games of the year. The latest entry in the Batman franchise, this game will present a new look at the franchise and its legendary mythos. The game will feature several famous voice actors fans will likely recognize from other big projects.

So if you’re trying to place a voice, here are all the confirmed voice actors in Gotham Knights and where you’ve heard them.

What is Gotham Knights?

Developed by WB Games Montréal and published by Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, Gotham Knights is an action-roleplaying game set in a massive, open-world version of Gotham. Set after Bruce Wayne’s death, players will take control of four of Batman’s proteges — Nightwing, Robin, Red Hood, and Batgirl — as they try to protect the city and carry on Batman’s legacy. However, the power vacuum left by the death of Batman has led to Gotham falling into chaos, making this easier said than done.

Which voice actors are in Gotham Knights?

Many voice actors are currently confirmed for the game. At the time of writing, the game will feature the following actors.

Nightwing – Christopher Sean

Video game fans will likely know Christopher Sean as Arokkeh from this year’s Horizon Forbidden West. However, he has also appeared in many other projects, including playing Brandon in the TV series You and voicing Kazuda Xiono in Star Wars Resistance.

He’s also done additional voice work for other videogames, including Marvel’s Avengers, Ghost of Tsushima, and Fallout 76.

Robin – Sloane Morgan Siegel

Most known for playing the titular role in BYUtv’s fantasy drama series Dwight in Shining Armor, Siegel has also appeared in Gortimer Gibbon’s Life on Normal Street.

Red Hood – Stephen Oyoung

Oyoung is a very experienced video game voice actor. Most recently, he played KK in GhostWire: Tokyo, but he has also played Grayson in Cyberpunk 2077, Alex Weatherstone in Death Stranding, and Mister Negative in Spider-Man.

Outside of games, he has also featured in TV shows like The Last Ship and Good Trouble. He also played Dokk Strassi in The Book of Boba Fett.

Batgirl – America Young

A very prolific voice actress, America Young has appeared in many things. Most notably, she has been the voice of Barbie in many projects, including Barbie Vlogger, Barbie: It Takes Two, Barbie: Big City, Big Dreams, and Barbie Dreamhouse Adventures.

She’s lent her voice to a few video games in the past, being The Voices of Virtual Steelport from Saints Row IV and doing additional voices for Saints Row: The Third and Dead Space 2.

Batman – Michael Antonakos

Despite being dead, Batman will get voice lines in the game. Most will be in the form of flashbacks and recorded messages. Experienced actor Michael Antonakos will take on the legendary role.

Antonakos is known for his performances as Dr. Yanny Dabalos in Far Cry 6, Stefanos Zervas in Subnautica: Below Zero, and Alexios in Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey. Outside of games, he is known for voicing The Mechanic in the Ninjago TV series.

Alfred Pennyworth – Gildart Jackson

Jackson is likely most known for voicing Flyseyes in Netflix’s smash-hit Castlevania series. However, he has also played Ian Carlyle in The Bold Type and was Gideon in the original Charmed.

The Penguin – Elias Toufexis

Toufexis has appeared in loads of video games over the years. He has played Vince in As Dusk Falls, Garner in Back 4 Blood, Vayne in The Walking Dead: Survivors, Tetsuo in Genshin Impact, and Maxim Antonov in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. He has also supplied additional voices for loads of other titles.

Toufexis has voiced Seraphim in Blood of Zeus, and he played Kenzo in The Expanse.

Talia Al Ghul – Mylène Dinh-Robic

Video game fans will know Dinh-Robic for her performance as Meredith Quill in Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy. But she has also appeared in other stuff, including voicing Delara Auzenne in Deus Ex: Mankind Divided, Noore in Far Cry 4, and Liza Snow in Far Cry 3.

Outside of games, she played Caroline on Being Human, Olivia Fawcett in The Listener, and Beatrice Hamelin in 19-2.

Court of Owls Talon – Gabriel Pages

Pages is one of the less-known actors in the cast. However, many will recognize him from the documentary The Booze, Bets and Sex That Built America, where he played Ben Duke.

Tech Thug – Lucie Pohl

Pohl has had a long and varied career. Most famously, she voiced Mercy in Overwatch. She also played Rixxa Fluxflame in World of Warcraft: Battle for Azeroth.

Additional Voices – Rohana Kenin

Most viewers will recognize Kenin’s voice from the Pokémon anime. She has played several roles in the show, most notably playing Lana in Pokémon the Series: Sun & Moon.

She has also played Kurosasori in Samurai Deeper Kyo, Kurako Hieda in Shrine of the Morning Mist, and Shin in Uchû kaizoku Mito no daibôken. Famously, she wrote and appeared in 47 Secrets to a Younger You in 2015.

Additional Voices – Kate Miller

Kate Miller will be doing a lot of additional voices during the game. Miller has had a varied career, however, her recent performance as Amanda Shaw in Hightown has won her many new fans.

She has also appeared as Debbie DuPree in Sealab 2021 and played Nadine Lovett in One Life to Live. She has also lent her voice to loads of games, including voicing the female human protagonist in Destiny 2: Forsaken and Guild Wars 2: Path of Fire.

Additional Voices – Di Quon

Di Quon will also be providing additional voices for the game. She has appeared in quite a few things, most notably playing Rita in Grown Ups and Lily Kim in Maid in Manhattan.