Here’s how to watch the Chainsmokers Roblox concert

While Roblox is best known as an interactive game creation system, the company is getting into the latest trend in online gaming platforms: concerts! EDM-Pop duo The Chainsmokers will be joining forces with Roblox and follow in the footsteps of Minecraft‘s Fire Festival and Travis Scott and Marshmello’s appearances on Fortnite. The Chainsmokers/ Roblox experience is called Festival Tycoon, and it kicks off on Friday, September 9. Here’s how to watch!

We've played 100s of festivals across the globe & we're bringing our expertise to @Roblox to help you build your own. Check out our new Festival Tycoon Experience now & be sure to check out our debut Roblox concert on Friday at 4 PM PST. pic.twitter.com/9VdBefuQXB — THE CHAINSMOKERS (@TheChainsmokers) September 6, 2022

The interactive experience/concert will begin at 4pm PST/7pm EST. Players/attendees will “Help Drew & Alex get to their show at a tropical island festival and earn special badges and avatar items along the way,” according to Roblox’s online description. The show will re-air every subsequent hour until 11pm PST on Sunday, September 11.

Fans can play along and see the concert by creating a free Roblox account via the site’s homepage and joining The Chainsmokers Concert Experience server. Players can also enjoy the Festival Tycoon experience prior to the show by building their own festival concert that they can then headline themselves. Progression items in the experience will include stage design, lighting, music, pyrotechnics, merch booths, campsites, VIP areas, and even amusement park rides and helipads

Once in players can decorate their own space, host virtual dance parties, and purchase Chainsmokers merchandise that can be worn by their avatars. They can also earn free rewards by completing minigames and other challenges.

Festival Tycoon will be a persistent metaverse world and will remain on the platform after the concert has ceased airing.