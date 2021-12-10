Here’s the first Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League gameplay trailer

The Game Awards has brought a ton of new reveals for both film and gaming fans but one of the most highly anticipated is the first trailer for the upcoming DC game title from Rocksteady Games, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League.

In this new trailer, fans get a taste of the tone and gameplay of the game which looks to be high-paced, filled with action, and plenty of comedic flair that you’d expect from this group of misfits.

The trailer details some of the game’s story in which Director Amanda Waller tasks the Suicide Squad with hunting down The Flash. As you can see in the gameplay, this won’t be the easiest task and things don’t appear to be quite as they seem while an otherworldly threat is as play.

Right now there is no exact date for this game to hit stores as the trailer only shares that it will be dropping in 2022 for PC, PS5 and Xbox Series S/X consoles.

Comicbook inspired games have been on an impressive run as of late with the most recent, Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy earning itself an award at The Game Awards this year.

With the overwhelming success of James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad film earlier this year interest in these characters is at an all-time high and so it would seem the perfect time for a new game starring them to hit the market. In the new year, there will be plenty more to learn about this game including a firm release date.