Here's the full list of winners at The Game Awards 2022

God of War Ragnarök
Screengrab via YouTube/Playstation Brasil
On December 8, 2022
On December 8, 2022

The 2022 Game Awards is finally here and on this day we’ll find out not only which game was the best of them all, but also what other favorites from 2022 were able to excel above the rest in their respective categories.

As usual, things are split up into genres, styles, and other unique categories but there’s still the big one, Game of the Year that will be announced at the end of the night. This year the six contenders for this prestigious award include Elden Ring, God of War Ragnarok, Horizon Forbidden West, Stray, Xenoblade Chronicles 3, and A Plague Tale: Requiem.

If you can’t watch the broadcast or simply want to catch up on any winners you may have missed here is a look at how each category played out at The Game Awards 2022.

All winners at The Game Awards 2022

Winners will be bolded as they’re announced.

Game of the Year:

  • A Plague Tale: Requiem
  • Elden Ring
  • God of War Ragnarok
  • Horizon Forbidden West
  • Stray
  • Xenoblade Chronicles 3

Best Game Direction:

  • Elden Ring
  • God of War Ragnarok
  • Horizon Forbidden West
  • Immortality
  • Stray

Best Narrative:

  • A Plague Tale: Requiem
  • Elden Ring
  • God of War Ragnarok
  • Horizon Forbidden West
  • Immortality

Best Art Direction:

  • Elden Ring
  • God of War Ragnarok
  • Horizon Forbidden West
  • Scorn
  • Stray

Best Score and Music:

  • A Plague Tale: Requiem
  • Elden Ring
  • God of War Ragnarok
  • Metal: Hellsinger
  • Xenoblade Chronicles 3

Best Audio Design:

  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
  • Elden Ring
  • God of War Ragnarok
  • Gran Turismo 7
  • Horizon Forbidden West

Best Performance:

  • Horizon Forbidden West (Ashly Burch)
  • A Plague Tale: Requiem (Charlotte McBurney)
  • God of War Ragnarok (Christopher Judge)
  • Immortality (Manon Gage)
  • God of War Ragnarok (Sunny Suljic)

Games For Impact:

  • A Memoir Blue
  • As Dusk Falls
  • Citizen Sleeper
  • Endling – Extinction is Forever
  • Hindsight
  • I Was A Teenage Exocolonist

Best Ongoing:

  • Apex Legends
  • Destiny 2
  • Final Fantasy XIV
  • Fortnite
  • Genshin Impact

Best Indie:

  • Cult of the Lamb
  • Neon White
  • SIFU
  • Stray
  • Tunic

Best Mobile Game:

  • Apex Legends Mobile
  • Diablo Immortal
  • Genshin Impact
  • Marvel Snap
  • Tower of Fantasy

Best Community Support:

  • Apex Legends
  • Destiny 2
  • Final Fantasy XIV
  • Fortnite
  • No Man’s Sky

Innovation in Accesibility:

  • As Dusk Falls
  • God of War Ragnarok
  • Return to Monkey Island
  • The Last of Us Part I
  • The Quarry

Best VR/AR:

  • After the Fall
  • Among Us VR
  • Bonelab
  • Moss: Book II
  • Red Matter 2

Best Action Game:

  • Bayonetta 3
  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
  • Neon White
  • SIFU
  • Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge

Best Action / Adventure:

  • A Plague Tale: Requiem
  • God of War Ragnarok
  • Horizon Forbidden West
  • Stray
  • Tunic

Best Role Playing:

  • Elden Ring
  • Live a Live
  • Pokémon Legends: Arceus
  • Triangle Strategy
  • Xenoblade Chronicles 3

Best Fighting:

  • DNF Duel
  • Jojo’s Bizzare Adventure: All Star Battle R
  • The King of Fighters XV
  • Multiversus
  • SIFU

Best Family:

  • Kirby and the Forgotten Land
  • Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
  • Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope
  • Nintendo Switch Sports
  • Splatoon 3

Best Sim / Strategy:

  • Dune: Spice Wars
  • Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope
  • Total War: Warhammer III
  • Two Point Campus
  • Victoria 3

Best Sports / Racing:

  • F1 22
  • FIFA 23
  • NBA 2K23
  • Gran Turismo 7
  • Olliolli World

Best Multiplayer:

  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
  • Multiversus
  • Overwatch 2
  • Splatoon 3
  • Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge

Content Creator of the Year:

  • Karl Jacobs
  • Ludwig
  • Nibellion
  • Nobru
  • QTCinderella

Best Debut Indie:

  • Neon White
  • Norco
  • Stray
  • Tunic
  • Vampire Survivors

Best Adaptation:

  • Arcane: League of Legends
  • Cyberpunk: Edgerunners
  • The Cuphead Show!
  • Sonic the Hedgehog 2
  • Uncharted

Most Anticipated Game:

  • Final Fantasy XVI
  • Hogwarts Legacy
  • Resident Evil 4
  • Starfield
  • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Best Esports Game:

  • Counter-Strike: Global Offensive
  • DOTA 2
  • League of Legends
  • Rocket League
  • VALORANT

Best Esports Athlete:

  • Jeong “Chovy” Ji-Hoon
  • Lee “Faker” Sang-Hyeok
  • Finn “Karrigan” Andersen
  • Oleksandr “S1MPLE” Kostyliev
  • Jacob “Yay” Whiteaker

Best Esports Team:

  • Darkzero Esports
  • Faze Clan
  • Gen.G
  • LA Thieves
  • LOUD

Best Esports Coach:

  • Andrii “B1AD” Horodenskyi
  • Matheus “BZKA” Tarasconi
  • Erik “D00MBR0S” Sandgren
  • Robert “ROBBAN” Dahlstrom
  • Go ‘Score” Dong-Bin

Best Esports Event:

  • EVO 2022
  • 2022 League of Legends World Championship
  • PGL Major Antwerp 2022
  • The 2022 Mid-Season Invitational
  • VALORANT Champions 2022