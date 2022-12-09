Here’s the full list of winners at The Game Awards 2022
The 2022 Game Awards is finally here and on this day we’ll find out not only which game was the best of them all, but also what other favorites from 2022 were able to excel above the rest in their respective categories.
As usual, things are split up into genres, styles, and other unique categories but there’s still the big one, Game of the Year that will be announced at the end of the night. This year the six contenders for this prestigious award include Elden Ring, God of War Ragnarok, Horizon Forbidden West, Stray, Xenoblade Chronicles 3, and A Plague Tale: Requiem.
If you can’t watch the broadcast or simply want to catch up on any winners you may have missed here is a look at how each category played out at The Game Awards 2022.
All winners at The Game Awards 2022
Winners will be bolded as they’re announced.
Game of the Year:
- A Plague Tale: Requiem
- Elden Ring
- God of War Ragnarok
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Stray
- Xenoblade Chronicles 3
Best Game Direction:
- Elden Ring
- God of War Ragnarok
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Immortality
- Stray
Best Narrative:
- A Plague Tale: Requiem
- Elden Ring
- God of War Ragnarok
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Immortality
Best Art Direction:
- Elden Ring
- God of War Ragnarok
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Scorn
- Stray
Best Score and Music:
- A Plague Tale: Requiem
- Elden Ring
- God of War Ragnarok
- Metal: Hellsinger
- Xenoblade Chronicles 3
Best Audio Design:
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
- Elden Ring
- God of War Ragnarok
- Gran Turismo 7
- Horizon Forbidden West
Best Performance:
- Horizon Forbidden West (Ashly Burch)
- A Plague Tale: Requiem (Charlotte McBurney)
- God of War Ragnarok (Christopher Judge)
- Immortality (Manon Gage)
- God of War Ragnarok (Sunny Suljic)
Games For Impact:
- A Memoir Blue
- As Dusk Falls
- Citizen Sleeper
- Endling – Extinction is Forever
- Hindsight
- I Was A Teenage Exocolonist
Best Ongoing:
- Apex Legends
- Destiny 2
- Final Fantasy XIV
- Fortnite
- Genshin Impact
Best Indie:
- Cult of the Lamb
- Neon White
- SIFU
- Stray
- Tunic
Best Mobile Game:
- Apex Legends Mobile
- Diablo Immortal
- Genshin Impact
- Marvel Snap
- Tower of Fantasy
Best Community Support:
- Apex Legends
- Destiny 2
- Final Fantasy XIV
- Fortnite
- No Man’s Sky
Innovation in Accesibility:
- As Dusk Falls
- God of War Ragnarok
- Return to Monkey Island
- The Last of Us Part I
- The Quarry
Best VR/AR:
- After the Fall
- Among Us VR
- Bonelab
- Moss: Book II
- Red Matter 2
Best Action Game:
- Bayonetta 3
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
- Neon White
- SIFU
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge
Best Action / Adventure:
- A Plague Tale: Requiem
- God of War Ragnarok
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Stray
- Tunic
Best Role Playing:
- Elden Ring
- Live a Live
- Pokémon Legends: Arceus
- Triangle Strategy
- Xenoblade Chronicles 3
Best Fighting:
- DNF Duel
- Jojo’s Bizzare Adventure: All Star Battle R
- The King of Fighters XV
- Multiversus
- SIFU
Best Family:
- Kirby and the Forgotten Land
- Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope
- Nintendo Switch Sports
- Splatoon 3
Best Sim / Strategy:
- Dune: Spice Wars
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope
- Total War: Warhammer III
- Two Point Campus
- Victoria 3
Best Sports / Racing:
- F1 22
- FIFA 23
- NBA 2K23
- Gran Turismo 7
- Olliolli World
Best Multiplayer:
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
- Multiversus
- Overwatch 2
- Splatoon 3
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge
Content Creator of the Year:
- Karl Jacobs
- Ludwig
- Nibellion
- Nobru
- QTCinderella
Best Debut Indie:
- Neon White
- Norco
- Stray
- Tunic
- Vampire Survivors
Best Adaptation:
- Arcane: League of Legends
- Cyberpunk: Edgerunners
- The Cuphead Show!
- Sonic the Hedgehog 2
- Uncharted
Most Anticipated Game:
- Final Fantasy XVI
- Hogwarts Legacy
- Resident Evil 4
- Starfield
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Best Esports Game:
- Counter-Strike: Global Offensive
- DOTA 2
- League of Legends
- Rocket League
- VALORANT
Best Esports Athlete:
- Jeong “Chovy” Ji-Hoon
- Lee “Faker” Sang-Hyeok
- Finn “Karrigan” Andersen
- Oleksandr “S1MPLE” Kostyliev
- Jacob “Yay” Whiteaker
Best Esports Team:
- Darkzero Esports
- Faze Clan
- Gen.G
- LA Thieves
- LOUD
Best Esports Coach:
- Andrii “B1AD” Horodenskyi
- Matheus “BZKA” Tarasconi
- Erik “D00MBR0S” Sandgren
- Robert “ROBBAN” Dahlstrom
- Go ‘Score” Dong-Bin
Best Esports Event:
- EVO 2022
- 2022 League of Legends World Championship
- PGL Major Antwerp 2022
- The 2022 Mid-Season Invitational
- VALORANT Champions 2022