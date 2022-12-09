Here’s the full list of winners at The Game Awards 2022

The 2022 Game Awards is finally here and on this day we’ll find out not only which game was the best of them all, but also what other favorites from 2022 were able to excel above the rest in their respective categories.

As usual, things are split up into genres, styles, and other unique categories but there’s still the big one, Game of the Year that will be announced at the end of the night. This year the six contenders for this prestigious award include Elden Ring, God of War Ragnarok, Horizon Forbidden West, Stray, Xenoblade Chronicles 3, and A Plague Tale: Requiem.

If you can’t watch the broadcast or simply want to catch up on any winners you may have missed here is a look at how each category played out at The Game Awards 2022.

All winners at The Game Awards 2022

Winners will be bolded as they’re announced.

Game of the Year:

A Plague Tale: Requiem

Elden Ring

God of War Ragnarok

Horizon Forbidden West

Stray

Xenoblade Chronicles 3

Best Game Direction:

Elden Ring

God of War Ragnarok

Horizon Forbidden West

Immortality

Stray

Best Narrative:

A Plague Tale: Requiem

Elden Ring

God of War Ragnarok

Horizon Forbidden West

Immortality

Best Art Direction:

Elden Ring

God of War Ragnarok

Horizon Forbidden West

Scorn

Stray

Best Score and Music:

A Plague Tale: Requiem

Elden Ring

God of War Ragnarok

Metal: Hellsinger

Xenoblade Chronicles 3

Best Audio Design:

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II

Elden Ring

God of War Ragnarok

Gran Turismo 7

Horizon Forbidden West

Best Performance:

Horizon Forbidden West (Ashly Burch)

A Plague Tale: Requiem (Charlotte McBurney)

God of War Ragnarok (Christopher Judge)

Immortality (Manon Gage)

God of War Ragnarok (Sunny Suljic)

Games For Impact:

A Memoir Blue

As Dusk Falls

Citizen Sleeper

Endling – Extinction is Forever

Hindsight

I Was A Teenage Exocolonist

Best Ongoing:

Apex Legends

Destiny 2

Final Fantasy XIV

Fortnite

Genshin Impact

Best Indie:

Cult of the Lamb

Neon White

SIFU

Stray

Tunic

Best Mobile Game:

Apex Legends Mobile

Diablo Immortal

Genshin Impact

Marvel Snap

Tower of Fantasy

Best Community Support:

Apex Legends

Destiny 2

Final Fantasy XIV

Fortnite

No Man’s Sky

Innovation in Accesibility:

As Dusk Falls

God of War Ragnarok

Return to Monkey Island

The Last of Us Part I

The Quarry

Best VR/AR:

After the Fall

Among Us VR

Bonelab

Moss: Book II

Red Matter 2

Best Action Game:

Bayonetta 3

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II

Neon White

SIFU

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge

Best Action / Adventure:

A Plague Tale: Requiem

God of War Ragnarok

Horizon Forbidden West

Stray

Tunic

Best Role Playing:

Elden Ring

Live a Live

Pokémon Legends: Arceus

Triangle Strategy

Xenoblade Chronicles 3

Best Fighting:

DNF Duel

Jojo’s Bizzare Adventure: All Star Battle R

The King of Fighters XV

Multiversus

SIFU

Best Family:

Kirby and the Forgotten Land

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope

Nintendo Switch Sports

Splatoon 3

Best Sim / Strategy:

Dune: Spice Wars

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope

Total War: Warhammer III

Two Point Campus

Victoria 3

Best Sports / Racing:

F1 22

FIFA 23

NBA 2K23

Gran Turismo 7

Olliolli World

Best Multiplayer:

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II

Multiversus

Overwatch 2

Splatoon 3

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge

Content Creator of the Year:

Karl Jacobs

Ludwig

Nibellion

Nobru

QTCinderella

Best Debut Indie:

Neon White

Norco

Stray

Tunic

Vampire Survivors

Best Adaptation:

Arcane: League of Legends

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners

The Cuphead Show!

Sonic the Hedgehog 2

Uncharted

Most Anticipated Game:

Final Fantasy XVI

Hogwarts Legacy

Resident Evil 4

Starfield

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Best Esports Game:

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive

DOTA 2

League of Legends

Rocket League

VALORANT

Best Esports Athlete:

Jeong “Chovy” Ji-Hoon

Lee “Faker” Sang-Hyeok

Finn “Karrigan” Andersen

Oleksandr “S1MPLE” Kostyliev

Jacob “Yay” Whiteaker

Best Esports Team:

Darkzero Esports

Faze Clan

Gen.G

LA Thieves

LOUD

Best Esports Coach:

Andrii “B1AD” Horodenskyi

Matheus “BZKA” Tarasconi

Erik “D00MBR0S” Sandgren

Robert “ROBBAN” Dahlstrom

Go ‘Score” Dong-Bin

Best Esports Event: