Here’s The Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl Roster

There is finally a competitor in the platform-style fighting genre that has all the tools required to offer healthy competition to Nintendo’s Super Smash Bros. That competitor is the newly released Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl.

Out of the box, you have a variety of the most iconic Nickelodeon characters to use in battle and a range of different stages taken straight out of some of the most popular children’s TV series ever.

While the game launched with an impressive roster, it’s only set to get bigger thanks to future DLC. Whether you’re new to the game or have yet to pick it up for yourself, here is a full list of all the characters that you can take into battle in Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl.

The Nickelodeon All Star Brawl Roster

At launch, there were 20 playable characters added to the game from a range of different Nickelodeon properties. Here’s the full list (so far).

Spongebob Squarepants (Spongebob Squarepants)

Patrick Star (Spongebob Squarepants)

Sandy Cheeks (Spongebob Squarepants)

Michelangelo (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles)

Leonardo (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles)

April O’Neil (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles)

Zim (Invader Zim)

Nigel Thornberry (The Wild Thornberrys)

Helga (Hey Arnold!)

Danny Phantom (Danny Phantom)

Reptar (Rugrats)

Lincoln Loud (The Loud House)

Lucy Loud (The Loud House)

Oblina (Aahh!! Real Monsters)

Powdered Toast Man (Ren & Stimpy)

Ren & Stimpy (Ren & Stimpy)

Aang (Avatar: The Last Airbender)

Toph (Avatar: The Last Airbender)

Korra (The Legend of Korra)

CatDog (CatDog)

That’s it for now; however, there are ambitious plans for DLC fighters to be joining the game very soon, and when that happens this list will be updated.

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl was released on October 5th, 2021 for Microsoft Windows, Playstation 4, Playstation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch.