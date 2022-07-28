Here’s the PlayStation Plus free games for August 2022

Every month, those with any tier of the PlayStation Plus subscription service get access to three new games as well as other bonuses like online play and an extended back catalogue of games for Elite and Premium subscriptions.

First launched in 2010, it’s featured hundreds of games for players to add to their PlayStation catalogues as long as they remain subscribed. Here are the games of the month for August 2022, launching Aug. 1.

PlayStation Plus monthly games August 2022

Here is August’s line-up for hardcore gamers.

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 Cross-Gen Deluxe Bundle | PS4, PS5

Get your skateboard, a Dandy Warhols CD, and some cut jeans, because it’s Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater time on PlayStation! The complete remaster of the first two entries into the franchise are available in beautiful high definition now for you to get your nostalgia on. Augmented for both PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, the game features online multiplayer, or just zen modes for single players wishing to enjoy some late 90s music as they game.

Little Nightmares | PS4

A ferociously well-designed horror puzzle game, Little Nightmares is this month’s cool indie game for the service. Developed by Tarsier Studios, it’s a 2.5D platformer with intricate levels and filled to the brim with charm for those seeking a more brainy way to spend their gaming time. Curiously, a adaptation of this game is being worked on by Anthony and Joe Russo of Avengers: Endgame fame. Highly recommended game if you enjoyed Limbo or Inside.

Yakuza: Like A Dragon | PS4, PS5

If you’ve ever wanted to play a truly insane video game set in Japan with lovingly over-the-top elements, Yakuza is absolutely for you. You play as a small-time crime boss in Tokyo, and can do your classic organized crime stuff. Or, explore the city and find all the missing cats. Or play a bunch of claw machines or capsule games. Or just appreciate the lovingly done recreation of a Japanese red light district. It’s all great stuff.