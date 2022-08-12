Just as we were about to put the trauma of the canceled Silent Hill game by Hideo Kojima behind us, the director has taken to Twitter on the eighth anniversary of its critically acclaimed “playable teaser,” or P.T. as it is otherwise known, to remind us that there are more evil things in this world than the monstrosities you find in the popular horror franchise; say, the video game publisher Konami, who canceled the title in 2015 and crushed millions of fans’ dreams due to a petty squabble with Kojima Productions.

In 2014, Kojima and Guillermo del Toro released an interactive teaser for Silent Hill, a sequel to the long-running game franchise in development at Kojima Productions just as the team was wrapping up work on Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain. Despite being lauded as an evolutionary experiment in the horror genre by journalists and gamers alike, Konami ultimately removed P.T. from the PlayStation store and canceled the game.

Now, on the eighth anniversary of P.T.‘s release, Kojima has once again taken to Twitter to refresh everyone’s memory of the game that never was.

Del Toro, who shared the creative stern with the Japanese video game dev, also reacted to Kojima’s tweet by expressing shock of his own,

It’s been so many years since P.T. came out that many fans have simply given up on another installment of Silent Hill. But the fact remains that the franchise is still one of the most coveted in the game industry, even if for nothing besides the fact that it never fails to come up whenever there’s talk of a new horror game in town.