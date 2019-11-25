Hideo Kojima Wants To Make The Scariest Horror Game Ever

With the long-awaited Death Stranding now finally available for PlayStation 4, game director Hideo Kojima already has his sights set on the future.

In fact, if the industry auteur’s recent comments are any indication, it seems fans could be in the for the fright of their lives when his next creation arrives. Using Twitter as an outlet to describe his behind-the-scenes prep work for a new project, Kojima not only confirms his desire to make a horror game but how he intends to go about achieving such a feat. “As to make the scariest horror game,” the musing begins, “I’ll watch the scary movies in order to awaken my horror soul.”

Those interested in the specific watching material that Kojima – no stranger to grim and macabre fiction – himself finds scary can see below.

As to make the scariest horror game, I’ll watch the scary movies in order to awaken my horror soul. THE EYE is the Thai horror movie I rent when making PT but was too scary to finish watching. The package is scary so I rented the disc only. Will I be able to finish watching? pic.twitter.com/BVwPruUAvt — HIDEO_KOJIMA (@HIDEO_KOJIMA_EN) November 22, 2019

Somewhat humorously, Kojima reveals that he once rented Taiwanese horror movie The Eye without the DVD case due to the packaging being too scary. This time around, however, it appears he’s had no such trouble, though does admit that he might not be able to finish watching the rental through to its end.

As the man already responsible for creating one of the scariest horror experiences in the form of PT, one can’t help but smirk at the director’s apparent aversion to gruesome entertainment. PT, for those unaware, refers to the ‘Playable Teaser’ released by Kojima back at Gamescom several years ago. Despite being little more than a demo for a reboot of Konami’s survival horror Silent Hill franchise, the proof of concept attracted critical acclaim for its innovative design.

With Hideo Kojima having long since severed ties with the aforementioned publisher, however, and the so-called Silent Hills having been placed on ice indefinitely, it remains to be seen just what shape this project will take. Whatever the case, we’ll be watching with keen interest going forward. Exciting times ahead!