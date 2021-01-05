Watch: Hilarious Fan Video Sees Borat Visit Cyberpunk 2077’s Night City

Cyberpunk 2077‘s Night City might already be home to a colorful cast of characters but not even Keanu Reeves’ turn as Johnny Silverhand can steal this particular star’s thunder. Borat, British comedian Sacha Baron Cohen’s politically incorrect and ignorantly racist alter ego, has found himself inserted into a very different version of the “US and A” and the result, as if you needed telling, is rib-tickling to say the least.

The mashup, provided by user ssoxton7 over on Reddit, depicts the fictional Kazakh interacting with several of Night City’s citizens, including full-blown cyborg Adam Smasher who, well… Let’s just say their meeting is best experienced first-hand, so to speak. You can check out the video for yourselves down below though we’d advise against clicking play if you’re at work – the language isn’t exactly office-friendly.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Video Junkie (@video_junkiee)

Cyberpunk 2077 Developer Apologizes For Poor Last-Gen Versions And Offers Refunds 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Almost certainly the most unexpected crossover of 2021 so far, then, and while there’s plenty of time for someone to one-up this absurdity, they’ll be hard pushed to find a stranger pairing. Unsurprisingly, some folks responding to the Reddit thread in question are already voicing their support for the introduction of a Mankini as worn by Borat in the first film and who knows – perhaps we’ll see exactly that in future DLC? An unlikely outcome, of course, though it’s worth noting that V is already able to wear some unconventional apparel, so never say never.

Cyberpunk 2077 is out now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC and is scheduled to release natively for Series X and PS5 sometime this year. Whether next-gen versions have been affected by developer CD Projekt RED’s post-launch attempts at damage control remains to be seen, however, and we wouldn’t be surprised to learn of a delay. Watch this space for further updates.