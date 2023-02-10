Hogwarts Legacy has delivered a Harry Potter fan’s dream game. You can create your own custom Hogwarts student, attend classes, hone your magical abilities, explore the Wizarding World, form close friendships with your classmates, and unravel a dark magical mystery.

Simply walking the halls of a beautifully rendered Hogwarts is an absolute pleasure and it’s easy to immerse yourself in its vibrant and detailed world. But there’s one weird aspect of the game that has players scratching their heads.

Hogwarts Legacy features a day/night cycle, with an average day seeing you attend classes and then sneaking out at night to do some adventuring. When you’re done, you might expect to have to head back to your dormitory and hit the hay, hoping not to wake your fellow students up. But despite having a bed, you cannot sleep in it. Even weirder, at night every other Hogwarts student vanishes, leaving rooms full of empty beds. Where the heck is everyone?

Compounding this is that when you rest or wait you simply lay down on the floor, which feels very odd if you’re in the heart of the spooky Forbidden Forest. Players are wondering why this simple feature isn’t in the game:

It’s even weirder given that the animations are seen toward the start of the game:

Hogwarts narcolepsy simulator:

Time to kill? I’ll just curl up like a dog right here:

And where the heck is everyone:

It’s an odd omission, and the only reason we can think of is that Avalanche didn’t want to bother with undressing animations (or any potential controversy that might entail due to the teenage characters). But surely getting into bed fully robed is better than just randomly passing out wherever you choose?

Maybe this weird oversight will get fixed in a patch, but who knows?

Hogwarts Legacy releases on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC today, with PS4 and Xbox One releases on April 4, and the Nintendo Switch on July 25.