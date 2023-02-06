‘Hogwarts Legacy’ Loses Steam Popularity War to Hentai Game

Hogwarts Legacy may rank as top-tier for many players across the globe, but it certainly isn’t everyone’s cup of tea. While the Harry Potter franchise has some of the most die-hard fandoms in existence, there is a significant portion that has been alienated by the problematic opinions of creator J.K. Rowling. With a bitter line being drawn between what is acceptable allyship and fan service, it’s a relief to find something all parties can agree on: One exceedingly unexpected contender in the form of Steam’s number one anticipated upcoming game.

Upcoming Popular releases on Steam

A quick look at Steam’s list of Popular Upcoming Releases (while one is signed in, of course) shows Hogwarts Legacy in 5th place. The AAA title finds itself behind some excellent contenders, but its the top spot that has gamers most amused. The number one position is currently held by Moving in with my Step-Sister. The title is a casual RPG that follows the life of an otherwise pretty boring average guy whose life is flipped upside down when his stepsister moves to town for work. From there, it expands into a simulation game tailored around creating a deep-enough emotional bond with the titular step-sibling to enact a scenario worthy of those “what are you doing, Step-bro” memes. The NSFW title is graphic, to say the least, with fully-animated video of sexy-time to entertain players.

With a price tag left TBD and a February 7 release, the indie title will almost certainly be dethroned by Hogwarts Legacy. For now, at least, those who are ruing the release of the politically-embroiled Harry Potter IP can take a little consolation in the raunchy title’s number one spot.