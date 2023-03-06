‘Hogwarts Legacy’: Who published the ‘Law of Elemental Transfiguration?’

Despite the continuing controversies around original Harry Potter creator J.K. Rowling, Hogwarts Legacy continues to smash best-seller records. But many players are still being stumped by Sophronia’s challenging quiz.

You find young Ms. Sophronia Franklin in the library during the mid-game quest involving the unlocking of the Transfiguration spell. To progress, you need to obtain a Field Guide Page, and the only way to do this is to complete Sophronia’s first quiz. If you get everything correct, she will let you access the guide.

However, more intrepid players who wish to show off their wizarding knowledge can progress through two extra quizzes (both of which are optional). It is during the second quiz that Sophronia throws you a question on who published the Law of Elemental Transfiguration.

Shouldn’t be too hard, right? After all, the player is on a quest involving a transfiguration spell. But a surprising number of gamers have been at a loss. The correct answer, of course, is Gamp.

Gamp appears to be the Isaac Newton of the wizarding world, and his laws are a magical version of the Newtonian laws of physics. Gamp sets out what can be conjured and what cannot be conjured. One of the principal ideas is that it is impossible to create food out of nothing. Water, on the other hand, is an exception, and can be conjured through magic.

If the player manages to complete all three quizzes, they will be rewarded with three Wiggenweld Potions, a Maxima Potion, and an Ederus potion. Not bad for a day’s work in the library.